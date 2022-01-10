From Turkey to China, autocrats exploit COVID-19 to weaken central bank independence

In recent decades, central bank independence has become the holy cow of monetary policy. Dissenting murmurs surfaced during the 2007-2009 recession, when some suggested that the US Federal Reserve should focus on jobs, not inflation. Since COVID-19, these whispers have become major points of contention, allowing a flashback on central bank independence.

Since the onset of COVID-19, governments have grappled with a new debate over whether they can trade inflation for economic growth. philips curve, the basis of monetary policy in the 1960s and 1970s, suggested that high inflation could support economic growth. From the 1970s, this economic mantra fell out of favor when economies began to experience stagflation, the co-occurrence of inflation and low economic growth.

A new political consensus has emerged that stable and low inflation promotes economic growth. Because politicians might still be tempted to stimulate short-term economic growth through loose money policies, many have argued that they are independent and technocratically managed. central banks were necessary to ensure a low rate of inflation.

In recent decades, central bank independence has become the holy cow of monetary policy. Dissenting murmurs surfaced during the 2007-2009 recession, when some suggested that the US Federal Reserve should focus on jobs, not inflation. Since COVID-19, these whispers have become major points of contention, allowing a flashback on central bank independence.

Why? Like any Law and order the episode will reveal it, the culprit can act only if he has the means, the opportunity and the motive. For some governments, COVID-19 has provided the conditions for turning back the clock.

Unlike previous economic downturns, the COVID-19-induced recession created political space for unprecedented collaboration between central banks and finance ministries. In the United States, for example, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act established the Paycheck Protection Program, which was originally funded through the Federal Reserve’s use of the emergency lending authority. The US government then committed $ 483 billion to improve worker retention and lessen the economic blow to small business owners.

In total, the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury Department together funded seven emergency liquidity facilities, which required the Fed to purchase debt, notes, or loans held by other entities, which could then use these liquidity to support the economy.

Some governments have taken advantage of the blurred lines between government and central bank recovery programs to continue their surveillance. In particular, some autocratic leaders saw opportunities to reinterpret central bank mandates: from maintaining low inflation without political interference to promoting economic growth under the leadership of their finance ministries.

In Turkey, central bank independence is now an endangered species. The country’s inflation rate in 2021 is 36 percent. With a sharply devalued pound fueling its currency crisis, the Turkish government should want to increase in interest rates. Unlike the central bank advice however, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has successfully demanded interest rate cuts four times since September 2021. Its top economic priority generates short-term economic growth despite inflationary damage.

During his nearly 20-year tenure as head of Turkey (first as prime minister, then as president), Erdogan has ended almost all the economic leaders who disagreed with his economic philosophy. But its meddling from the central bank accelerated once the pandemic started. In July 2020, Erdogan eliminated a requirement that the vice-governors of central banks have at least 10 years of experience as practitioners. The removal of this requirement allows it to appoint people who are not imbued with the culture of fighting inflation and safeguarding the independence of central banks.

Since March 2020, Erdogan has sacked two governors on disagreements over interest rate policy. Erdogan even wants to chase former central bankers on false criminal charges.

Erdogan is not the only one to revoke the independence of the central bank. Chinese President Xi Jinping bluntly called on his country’s central bank to reduce bank reserve requirements to reverse China’s economic slowdown fueled by its declining real estate market. Whether it is Chinese businessman Jack Ma or the central bank, no actor dares to oppose the Chinese government.

The central bank obediently complied by lowering the deposit ratio that financial intermediaries must hold in reserves. Lowering reserve requirements increases the pool of funding available to banks, putting the economy on steroids. But as growth creates inflationary pressures, declining reserve requirements put banks at risk for fear that depositors will want to withdraw funds. For the Chinese government, economic growth gives legitimacy. Other priorities can wait.

Are democracies also going back on the independence of the central bank? For example, US President Joe Biden could follow Erdogan or Xis, given that Bidens poll numbers are sagging and the pressure of modern monetary theory pleads for an activist Federal Reserve. And in fact, Biden had the opportunity to move in that direction with the current tenure of Fed chairmen slated to end in February. Still, he decided to rename Jerome Powell, a Republican holdover from the last administration, despite the objection of some of his party’s senators. In his Powell re-appointment announcement, Biden emphasized the need for a independent non-partisan central bank committed to its mandate.

Why then do autocracies and democracies follow different paths for central bank independence? The COVID-19 shock triggered a recession accompanied by inflation. Citizens are tired of economic bottlenecks and other disruptions. The short-term horizon of many citizens means government leaders are under pressure to quickly ensure economic growth (and normalcy).

But rising inflation now puts central banks in a difficult position. Should they continue to support the government’s stimulus efforts in the face of COVID-19 through cash policies, or should they cut stimulus measures to fight inflation?

This is where the motivations of autocracies and democracies diverge. Autocratic governments must ensure short-term economic growth because they derive their legitimacy not from democratic processes but by ensuring prosperity (and, at times, by invoking nationalism). In China, for example, growth gives legitimacy to the communist regime. Indeed, the party favors regional leaders when they keep their promises of economic growth.

Arguably, Biden faces similar incentives. Declining numbers in polls and loss of Democratic candidates in Virginia Gubernatorial Elections does not bode well for the midterm elections of 2022. And even in American politics, to use the famous words of the political consultant James Carville, the main subject of campaign remains the economy, idiot!

What then differentiates Biden from Erdogan or Xi? Ultimately, democracies are rule-based societies. They respect institutional continuity whether it is a question of the peaceful transfer of power or the independence of the central bank. Biden understands institutional strength as a useful tool. (The same is probably not the case with former US President Donald Trump.) Moreover, Bidens’ bipartisan prestige was likely bolstered when he re-appointed Powell over the objections of progressives.

Inflation can become a central event for citizens unhappy with their regimes. Price hikes can trigger street protests, as evidenced by ongoing protests in Kazakhstan. The possibility of mass unrest is particularly important to Turkey given Erdogan’s declining popularity. For China, a major exporting economy, inflation can erode its global competitiveness and possibly hurt its long-term economic growth.

In the coming months, rising inflation could force Turkey and China to restore central bank independence. Until then, their defections from the central bank independence mantra provide a test of whether governments can manipulate interest rates without penalties to trigger inflation.