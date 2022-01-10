Mitt Romney defends GOP colleague who Donald Trump called a jerk





Utah Sen. Mitt Romney defended a Republican colleague who former President Donald Trump called a jerk Monday for saying the 2020 election was fair in a weekend interview.

In an interview with ABC This Week, Sen. Mike Rounds, RS.D., told host George Stephanopoulos that the election was fair, as fair as weve seen despite Trump and his supporters continuing to baselessly claim it was rife with fraud and stolen.

While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state, Rounds said.

The senator said its important for the Republican Party to convey that message to the public.

We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency, Rounds said. And if we simply look back and tell our people dont vote because theres cheating going on, then were going to put ourselves in a huge disadvantage.

Romney has repeatedly called on Republicans to tell Americans the truth about the big lie.

Mike Rounds speaks truth knowing that our Republic depends upon it. Republicans like Govs Hutchinson, Baker & Hogan; Meaning McConnell, Thune & Johnson; Bush & Cheney; plus 60+ courts and even the right-leaning Wall Street Journal editorial page agree: Joe Biden won the election, Romney tweeted.

Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 10, 2022

In response to Rounds comments, Trump put out a statement Monday saying, Senator Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just went woke on the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020. He made a statement this weekend on ABC Fake News, that despite massive evidence to the contrary, including much of it pouring in from Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other states, he found the election to be ok just fine. Is he crazy or just stupid?

Trump, who had endorsed Rounds in 2020, went on to say, Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again.

In the ABC News interview, Rounds Trumps fate should be left in the hands of the Department of Justice and the federal courts over his role in allegedly inciting the Jan. Capitol Uprising 6, 2021.

What happens with a president is that he has the shield of office, which in many cases prohibits or limits the ability of the courts to address issues surrounding that. What an impeachment does is take away that shield. President Trump was no longer president at the time that that occurred, he said. The courts are the appropriate place where those questions should be answered.

Rounds voted to certify the election of Biden and voted against convicting Trump in the Senate impeachment trial for his alleged role in the deadly incursion. He was among the few Republicans who suggested the former president could be prosecuted under federal law regarding rebellion and insurrection.

Romney, who was among seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection, directly blamed Trump for what transpired on Jan. 6, 2021.

