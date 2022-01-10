Xinjiang paramilitary counterterrorism cop to lead Hong Kong garrison

A general who headed China’s anti-terrorism special forces in Xinjiang has been promoted to head of the People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong, state media reported.

The appointment comes as Beijing reshapes the international business hub into its own authoritarian image after huge and at times violent protests for democracy in 2019.

Under the city’s mini-constitution, Hong Kong has its own police force, but China has maintained military barracks there since the city’s handover in 1997, when British colonial forces left.

A new national security law also authorized mainland security agents to operate openly in the city.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday that Major General Peng Jingtang, deputy chief of staff of the People’s Armed Police, had been appointed Hong Kong garrison commander by President Xi Jinping.

Among the few details published in state media about Peng’s career is his former post as chief of staff of the Xinjiang Armed Police Corps, which is part of the Chinese paramilitary police force.

Three years ago, Reference News – a branch of Xinhua – reported that a new special force called Mountain Eagle Commando had been formed in Xinjiang “for counterterrorism needs in the region and across China.”

Peng was cited in the report as the force leader.

“Each of our bullets is aimed at the battlefield,” he said, revealing that the ammo expended by Mountain Eagle in training sessions in a single year was three times that used by other units. .

China has covered western Xinjiang with a security crackdown in recent years after ethnic riots in the capital followed by attacks by Uyghur militants.

A dense deployment of paramilitary forces and massive surveillance systems have been installed to eradicate what the ruling Communist Party has described as widespread Islamic extremism and separatism in the region.

Activists say at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkish-speaking minorities, mostly Muslims, have been detained in camps in Xinjiang alongside a deliberate campaign to assimilate the group’s religion, language and culture. minority.

Washington called the crackdown genocide.

After initially denying the existence of the camps in Xinjiang, China later defended them as vocational training centers aimed at reducing the attractiveness of Islamic extremism. Beijing denies that a genocide is taking place.

Peng replaces his predecessor Chen Daoxiang, who is reaching retirement age.

Under Chen’s leadership, the Hong Kong PLA soldiers became more visible – during protests in 2019, they cleared up debris following a clash between protesters and police, as well as frequent drills simulating the crowd control and counterterrorism operations.

Chinese leaders have rejected the city’s huge democratic rallies, describing the move as “local terrorism” and separatism, rhetoric similar to that used for Xinjiang.

Dozens of prominent democracy activists are in prison for national security reasons.