Boris Johnson doesn’t deny attending lockdown party after leaking email invitation to No 10 staff





BORIS Johnson was told he had to tell the truth and admit if we attended a party breaking Covid rules after a leaked email revealed that Downing Street staff were asked to lock down drinks when the UK has been locked out.

According to ITV, staff were asked to bring their own alcohol on May 20, 2020, five days after another event in which the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson were pictured with Downing Street officials having wine and cheese in the garden.

A leaked email was sent by the Prime Minister’s senior private secretary, Martin Reynolds, to more than 100 employees at Number 10, including advisers, speech writers and Mr Johnson’s door staff. In the email, Mr Reynolds reportedly told staff it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a social distancing drink in Garden No10 this evening. He added: “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own alcohol!” ITV News reported that around 40 staff gathered in the garden that evening, eating picnic food and drinking and allegedly included the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson. Ian Blackford, SNP leader in the House of Commons, said: Boris Johnson has to be frank and admit if he attended or knew about this Covid-breaking party in his own backyard. Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP added: People will find it quite scandalous that while the rest of us have been banned from public gatherings, the most powerful people in the Conservative government were drinking at 10 Downing Street, proving again that its a rule for them and another for the rest of us. Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has been the most corrupt in decades. If the Prime Minister had had a bit of integrity or a hint of shame, he would have resigned several months ago. He no longer has any moral authority, and since he will not be leaving, his Conservative MPs have a duty to remove him from power. ” Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said: Boris Johnson has always shown he disregards the rules he puts in place for the rest of us. He tries to make those responsible take responsibility for his own mistakes, but he sets the tone for the way Downing Street and the rest of the government operate. At the time of this holiday, key frontline workers were working around the clock to protect us all, people suffered loneliness and loss under unbelievably difficult circumstances and for the majority of the country our freedom was limited. to a daily walk. Labor has welcomed Sue Grays’ investigation, but we need confirmation that this latest revelation, and all other parts not yet revealed by press inquiries, will be covered by her investigation. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the event was a kick to the teeth for all those who have sacrificed so much during the pandemic. He said: This is yet more proof that while the vast majority of people stuck to the rules, those in No 10 broke them. It’s a kick in the teeth for everyone who sacrificed so much during the pandemic, from those who couldn’t visit loved ones in hospital to nurses who carry trash bags as PPE. To add insult to injury, on the very day the Culture Secretary said people could only meet in pairs outside, it appears Boris Johnson’s staff were having a boozy party at Downing Street. When asked during a visit to a vaccination center in west London if he had attended the event on May 20, the Prime Minister said: ‘All of this, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray. ”

