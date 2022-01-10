New York man accused of threatening to kill Trump





New York man who allegedly threatened to kill former President Trump Donald Trump Jim Jordan rejects Jan.6 request to cooperate with probe Rebecca Kleefisch raises $ 0.3 million in Wisconsin gubernatorial bid with U.S. Capitol police and other authorities have been indicted, according to a court document unsealed Monday.

Thomas Welnicki of Rockaway Beach was charged on Saturday with knowingly and willfully threatening to kill, kidnap and injure a former president, authorities said.

A criminal complaint refers to five days between July 2020 and December 2021 during which Welnicki spoke to authorities about Trump.

Welnicki reportedly told Capitol Hill police in a phone call around July 21, 2020, that if Trump lost the November presidential election and refused to step down, he would buy guns and bring him down. “

The document does not name Trump directly, but notes that Individual-1 served as President of the United States from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021.

Welnicki also reportedly boasted to the Capitol Police about how easily he obtained a gun, adding: I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I will oppose fascism.

I really hope that God will take [Trump] outside, he said at the end of his interview with the Capitol police, according to the criminal complaint.

The court document does not provide further details of the Capitol Police interview, noting only that he was voluntary.

Welnicki around Jan. 4, 2021, also allegedly called the resident Long Island Secret Service office and left two voicemail messages. In one of the posts, he threatened to kill Trump and 12 other unidentified lawmakers who he said supported the then president, according to the criminal complaint.

He also mentioned that there was a reward of $ 350,000 for killing Trump and the others, authorities said.

Oh yeah that’s a threat, come stop me. I will do all I can to get out [Trump] and her 12 monkeys, Welnicki said, according to the criminal complaint.

In another case around September 24, Welnicki reportedly contacted the local New York Secret Service office to inquire about agency protection of former presidents, including Trump, and their children. He also asked how he could organize a protest at the Trumps Residence on Pearl Harbor Day and mentioned that he had guns and ammunition, officials said.

And Welnicki around November 8 reportedly made at least two more calls to the local New York Secret Service office in which he identified himself by name and called Trump Hitler and said I will do my best to help myself. to assure [Trump] is dead.

He later admitted to calling the agency’s office in an involuntary interview the next day, according to the criminal complaint.

The last call documented in the criminal complaint was placed around December 2, when authorities said Welnicki requested information on how he could organize a protest at the Trumps Residence.

A new civil war could erupt and it is justified to take up arms against the government when the ballots do not matter, Welnicki reportedly said during the call, adding that he previously owned a gun of .22 caliber.

He is scheduled to appear in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, according to CNBC.

The Hill has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

Man who pleaded guilty to threatening President Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiSALT on ice in Senate Lawmakers take stock of election laws following Sunday January 6 broadcasts – Voting rights in the spotlight after 6 January PLUS (D-Calif.) in text messages the day after the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the Capitol was sentenced in December to 28 months in prison.

The man, Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., 53, has admitted one count of interstate communication of threats. He was initially charged with additional charges, but prosecutors eventually dropped them after his guilty plea.

Updated at 12:34

