China’s Covid outbreak complicates security plan for Beijing Olympics





When Chinese leader Xi Jinping inspected the Beijing Winter Olympics venues last week, he laid out his vision for a green, safe and simple event. But diplomatic boycotts and, increasingly, the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus can make security and simplicity nearly impossible to achieve, at least by Beijing’s strict zero Covid standards. With less than a month to go before the Winter Games open, Chinese authorities are rushing to quench a wave of coronavirus infections in the country, including several locally transmitted cases of the Omicron variant. Officials in Tianjin, a northern Chinese port city of 14 million people, on Monday reported 21 locally transmitted cases, according to China’s National Health Commission, bringing the total in the past two days to 40. , including at least two cases of the Omicron variant.

The situation has become increasingly urgent in China given Tianjin’s proximity to Beijing. Many commuters travel between the two cities daily, often by high-speed train, which takes around 30 minutes. In response to the threat of rising infection rates, officials in Tianjin quickly moved to impose closures in several affected neighborhoods. Large-scale citywide testing was still underway on Monday. Authorities have also tightened travel restrictions to and from Tianjin, forcing residents to get approval from employers or community officials before leaving. And from Sunday afternoon, train tickets between Tianjin and Beijing were suspended for purchase. But there were worrying signs that the Omicron variant had already spread beyond Tianjin. The central Chinese city of Anyang in Henan Province reported two local Omicron infections on Monday, attributed to a student who had traveled from Tianjin on December 28, raising concerns that the Omicron variant could already be circulating in Tianjin for nearly two weeks. . Millions of people in the Chinese cities of Xian and Yuzhou in Henan Province are also currently confined to their homes following a recent upsurge in cases of the Delta variant. The outbreaks have affected Beijing officials, who are stepping up measures to ensure the virus does not enter the capital’s already large fortifications ahead of the Games. On Monday, the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention called on residents who had visited areas with recent outbreaks to report to authorities. This would include anyone who has been or passed through Tianjin since December 9.

Beijing officials also urged residents on Monday not to leave during the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on January 31. For the city’s many millions of migrant workers, this is the third year in a row that the coronavirus has ruined the weeklong vacation, which is usually their only chance to return home and see loved ones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/10/world/china-covid-omicron-beijing-olympics.html

