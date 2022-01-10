Sikh: Sikh Groups Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Intent, But Not Satisfied With Veer Baal | Amritsar News







The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which has the largest representation of Sikhs, acknowledged the announcement as a possibly emotional gesture while stressing that it did not have the approval of the Panths (religious order). Sikh Seminary Damdami Taksal, who is linked to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, welcomed the decision even as Shiromani Akali Dal (D) requested a name change as the Sahibzadas were worshiped as Babas in the Sikh faith.

We honor Modi’s feelings, but at the same time limiting the martyrdom of Sahibzadas to Veer Baal Diwas does not represent the emotions, ideology and feelings behind martyrdom and Sikh traditions, said SGPC Chairman Harjinder. Singh Dhami.

Such an announcement should only have been made after receiving instructions from the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs Akal Takht, the Jathedar of Akal Takht to take the initiative to decide whether or not to grant recognition to Veer Baal Diwas on martyrdom of the youngest Sahibzadas.

The prime minister’s announcement could have been the result of feelings of honor, but it cannot be interpreted as (automatically) approved by the panth, Dhami said.

The sixteenth and current leader of Damdami Taksal, Baba Harnam Singh, said: “In India’s 325-year history, none of the governments have thought of honoring the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas but Modi has fulfilled his duty to is highly appreciated.

