Rising energy prices further undermine Turkish livelihoods – Famagusta Gazette







A series of price hikes for natural gas, electricity and oil have further strained the livelihoods of Turks, who are already mired in runaway inflation and a depreciation of the national currency. At the start of the new year, electricity prices rose 50% for low-demand households and 125% for high-demand commercial users. Natural gas prices jumped 25% for residential use and 50% for industrial use, while gasoline prices rose more than half a pound (about US $ 0.037) on liter and diesel prices increased by 1.29 lire (about $ 0.097). The bridge toll over the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, also saw new hikes. The country has long struggled with high inflation, which soared 36.08% year-on-year in December, the highest in 19 years. “The middle class is gone. People are moving towards impoverishment, ”Semih Saribas, a 24-year-old radiology technician, in Istanbul’s busiest Harbiye district, told Xinhua. Saribas was looking for decent work, but received no good news. “I really don’t have any expectations for 2022. This is the case not only for me, but for anyone my age,” Saribas said, referring to the growing pessimism among Turks. “We young people are not expecting anything from the future,” he said. The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value last year due to consecutive cuts in key rates by the central bank in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s low interest rate policy. Mehmet Kalafat, a private driver, said he found the recent increases in energy prices “very outrageous”. “The increases are too high for our income,” Kalafat told Xinhua. Referring to rising gasoline prices and tolls on bridges, he said: “We will probably walk everywhere from now on, or we won’t be able to drive anymore. “ Kalafat also noted that his son’s school bus fare was increased by 100 lire (about $ 7.52) per month on Monday and to 450 lire (about $ 33.83) for the shorter distance. “There is no light at the end of the tunnel. We see the darkness. There was once a ray of light. Now it’s gone too, ”he said. Yeter Yigit, a housewife, particularly bemoaned the soaring price of natural gas. “We use natural gas (for heating), and the bills are very high. If we paid 350 liras (around $ 26.31) last month, I guess we’ll pay 500 liras (around $ 37.59) this month. I don’t know, ”she told Xinhua. The government has increased the salaries of civil servants by 30.5 percent and retirees by 25.48 percent. The minimum wage for retirees is set at 2,500 lire (approximately $ 187.94).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://famagusta-gazette.com/2022/01/11/hikes-in-energy-prices-further-strain-turks-livelihood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos