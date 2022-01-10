PM Modi Security Breach: SC Orders End Of All Ongoing Investigations





The Supreme Court said on Monday it would form a committee to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach case. He called for all ongoing investigations to be stopped. The committee will be chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has said that the Punjab’s additional director general cannot be part of the commission of inquiry but will also be investigated. Punjabi Attorney General DS Patwalia, who represented the state, also informed the bench of India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli that ADGP should be responsible for overall security . AG Punjab also said the center-appointed committee should not take action until the Supreme Court-appointed committee reports. He said seven show cause notices were issued to police and other state authorities, without any possibility of a hearing. Patwalia argued the officers would not get a fair hearing and urged the court for an independent investigation, as mentioned in a report in Bar and Bench. SG Mehta said there had been no prior indication to the convoy that there was a rally near the bridge. He said the state defending the police is very, very serious. “If you want to take disciplinary action against state officials, then what is left to do in this court?” Asked CJI Ramana. AG Punjab has stated that the committee appointed by the Center is headed by the Interior Ministry and that he finds prima facie that the police are guilty. After a brief discussion, the judiciary decided to form a committee to investigate the security breach. The hearing comes after the convoy of prime ministers got stuck on a flyover in Hussainwala for 20 minutes. Protesters reportedly blocked the road. The Center and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Punjab government, led by the Congress Party, of being responsible for the lack of security. Read also: Security breach of PM Modi: MHA forms three-member committee Also Read: PM Modi Security Breach: SC to Take Case on Monday

