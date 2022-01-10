Judge berates Trump’s lawyer who claims he called for peace on January 6





A judge rejected Trump’s attorney’s claim that he urged supporters to be peaceful on Jan.6, 2021. “Let’s stick to the facts,” Judge Amit Mehta told Jesse Binnall, attorney for Trump. Mehta added that he was not interested in “whataboutism” or other assumptions. Loading Something is loading.

A federal judge on Monday forced lawyers for former President Donald Trump to reckon with his hours of silence during the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, asking the court whether the president’s initial inaction could be considered an endorsement unspoken violence of the day.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta also dismissed an attorney’s claim that Trump urged supporters to be peaceful that day, telling the attorney to “stick to the facts.”

In a court hearing on Monday, Mehta said that for a “two hour period” on the day of the siege, Trump “did not use Twitter or any other type of communication and said,” Stop. Get out of the Capitol. What you are doing is not what I wanted you to do. ‘”

“What would you like me to do with the allegation that the president did not act?” Mehta, an Obama-appointed person who joined the federal bench in 2014, asked.

His question came during oral arguments over a trio of civil lawsuits filed by House Democrats and Capitol Police officers who allege Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric prompted the Capitol violation. At a rally leading up to the siege, Trump told his supporters, “If you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.

In court on Monday, Mehta asked if Trump’s inaction could be considered “ratification” of the statement.

Trump’s lawyer Jesse Binnall has objected to the claim that the former president could face legal consequences for actions he failed to take.

“The president cannot be sued for any kind of damages for failing to do something,” Binnall said.

He added that the president had told his supporters “peacefully and patriotically” to make their voices heard on January 6, 2021.

But that statement was offset, Mehta said, by Trump’s earlier calls to “fight like hell” against the 2020 election results. Mehta said there was no doubt that there were “threats.” and “intimidation” had been used on the day of the uprising. He added that the question was whether Trump’s actions and statements incited violence.

“Let’s stick to the facts,” Mehta said, adding that he was “not interested” in “whataboutism”.

He continued to pressure Binnall on whether Trump’s call for his supporters to march to Capitol Hill and his use of words like “fight” and “show strength,” which were followed by Trump supporters storming the Capitol, met the standards required to establish a plot.

“No,” Binnall said.

“So the president, in your opinion, is both immune to incitement to riot and not arresting him?” Mehta asked.

Binnall replied that “the President cannot be subject to” any legal action because he “did not do anything”.

Joseph Sellers, an attorney for the House Democrats, refuted this claim and said the “fervor” and “energy” of Trump supporters just before the Capitol riot indicated the president knew what they were planning to do.

But Mehta pushed back, telling Sellers that the conspiracy allegation in this case was “unusual” and could be “problematic” because the trial did not allege that there had been a direct meeting between the defendants, including Trump, his then lawyer Rudy Giuliani; and the far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Alleging a conspiracy in the absence of such a link is “dangerous” because the defendants would not necessarily have been able to control the reaction of Trump supporters, the judge said.

The vendors conceded the point but added that Trump “ratified” the actions of his supporters after the Capitol riot.

Trump’s initial silence during the Capitol violation also came under scrutiny by the House Special Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack. The main Republican on the panel, Representative Liz Cheney, said last month the committee was exploring whether Trump, “through action or inaction,” sought to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral victory of current President Joe Biden.

The committee released texts showing that Trump’s allies, including his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News hosts pleaded with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to ask Trump to ‘order the violent crowd to withdraw. In the lawsuits against Trump, House Democrats have pointed to his initial silence on the attack as evidence of a crowd-pleaser deal to block Biden’s certification of victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/judge-obliterates-trump-lawyer-claim-peaceful-protest-capitol-riot-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos