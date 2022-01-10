Hutong Cat | Xi Jinping has been with the WFH for 2 years. The world is waiting

The last time President Xi Jinping visited overseas was for a 33-hour visit to Myanmar between January 17 and January 18, 2020.

The world was a different place then.

Aung San Suu Kyi was still Myanmar’s high-level state advisor; The World Health Organization was tweeting to tell the world what a coronavirus was, and more than 5.4 million people around the world were unaware that a viral pandemic was about to claim their lives.

Thus, it turns out that for two years and more, neither Xi nor Premier Li Keqiang nor any of the remaining members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo Standing Committee consisting of seven elite members boarded the plane. an international flight.

In fact, the last time Xi granted an in-person nomination to a foreign leader was in March 2020, when he met Pakistani President Arif Alvi in ​​Beijing.

Xi’s physical absence on the world stage has been the subject of attention and criticism, especially his decision not to attend the 2021 G20 Summit and the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26. , which were held last October.

A main criticism is: the prolonged absence of face-to-face meetings between world leaders, especially with prime ministers and presidents who are not at China’s disposal, eliminates the possibility of exchanges. franks, which usually occur on the sidelines and on the sidelines. at the peaks. Which from time to time leads to progress or unties a problematic knot in ties.

A seemingly unforeseen meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Hamburg in July 2017 led to the resolution of the Doklam standoff in late August.

The meeting between the two leaders took place after Beijing had denied the possibility a few days earlier.

Conversely, a face-to-face meeting between Modi and Xi in 2020 or 2021 could, perhaps, have steered the ongoing military stalemate in eastern Ladakh, the worst in decades, towards a resolution.

Xi’s physical absence from key multilateral events, including COP26, has hurt prospects, experts say.

An analysis of overseas visits by senior Chinese leaders between 2013 and early 2020 by the Washington-based Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) China Power indicates the importance China placed on foreign visits. As Chinese leader Xi Jinpings, overseas travel matters most. Between 2013 when he became president of China and 2020, Xi Jinping made 98 in-person visits to 69 foreign countries. This number is comparable to the total number of visits made by US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump during this period (103), but is significantly lower than the number of visits by Russian President Vladimir Putin (144) or prime ministers. British (222). Notably, however, Xi has traveled to more countries than these other leaders, according to the CSIS report, adding that Xi made 39 visits to countries in Asia, accounting for nearly 40% of his total visits from 2013 to 2020.

Li also frequently represented China abroad between 2014 and 2019, making a total of 55 visits to 45 countries.

The CSIS report traces the route of Xis and Lis’ pre-pandemic tour. Since the pandemic infected the world, leaders of all major countries have dramatically reduced overseas tours.

Xi instead embraced what the state-run Xinhua News Agency rather creatively calls cloud diplomacy, appearing in bilateral and multilateral meetings in his virtual avatar.

Xi’s tight cloud diplomacy schedule in 2021 included 79 phone calls to leaders of foreign countries and international organizations, and 40 appearances at major diplomatic events via video link.

In 2020, Xi had 87 similar meetings and phone calls, and attended 22 bilateral or multilateral events virtually.

A prime example of cutting costs and emissions, as Xi doesn’t fly the national carrier Air Chinas 747-8i, but is China’s global image bearing the cost?

Not really, said Bonny Lin, CSIS principal researcher for security in Asia and director of the China Power Project.

In some ways, the virtual environment may have allowed China to expand its reach to more partners. Although virtual engagements cannot fully substitute for face-to-face engagements, Beijing has been very active diplomatically and has also strongly opposed criticism of how it has handled the pandemic, Lin said.

It is possible that Xis’ decision not to travel overseas is the source of China’s dynamic internal Covid policy, which translates into some of the world’s toughest anti-Covid measures for its citizens, quick locks, mass tests for single-digit cases and an all-encompassing health code for travel.

Chinese leaders cannot be seen as not following the strict Covid policies they have established for their people, Lin said.

One reason for not traveling abroad could be more fundamental: to avoid exposure to Covid-19.

I think the Chinese leadership did not leave China mainly for fear of contracting Covid. For Xi, in particular, he is the highest and only major decision-making authority, so his role is irreplaceable. Plus, I think Xi himself really believes in the party’s propaganda that the rest of the world is falling into chaos while China remains an island of stability, said Victor Shih, an expert on Chinese politics at the University. from California to San Diego.

It also gave the Chinese leader time to focus on the home front in the run-up to the 10-year CPC Congress in the second half of 2021.

In 2021, Xi made 11 inspection tours, visiting Tibet, among other places, for the first time as China’s top leader, starting his three-day tour in Nyingchi, a strategic border town near the border. Sino-Indian from Arunachal Pradesh.

Diplomats say political signals from Beijing suggest China is turning to insularity and turning in on itself.

Xi not traveling overseas, however, may not reflect this.

In fact, it could be the signal for a more assertive China, a China that pleads for a global inventory in which it conducts diplomacy on its own terms. And let the best diplomats like Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi travel and engage in diplomacy in person.

Instead of signaling a withdrawal into himself, Xi’s decision to stay at home suggests his determination to conduct diplomacy on his own terms, as he is convinced that with China now at the center of the scene, it can behave accordingly. national interests, Suisheng Zhao, director of the Center for China-US Cooperation at the University of Denver, recently wrote for Nikkei Asia.

Perhaps Xis’ inadvertent decision not to go abroad raised a question: when he finally does, will it mean opening up China, removing its inhibitions. current on international travel? Which country will he visit first?

However, there is no doubt about one aspect: when Xi finally leaves China in the future, he will set foot in a different world.

