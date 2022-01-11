Jim Jordan of Ohio refuses to speak to the Jan 6 committee about pre-attack communications with Donald Trump | Ohio News | Cincinnati





Photo: public domain

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan

The January 6 congressional committee may have to seek out details of what happened before the attack on the United States Capitol without the help of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, it seems .

Investigating all aspects of the violent insurgency of January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC, the United States House of Representatives called for a meeting with Jordan in late December to discuss its connection to the event as well as its support. contesting the results of the November investigation. 2020 presidential election.

The panel is trying to determine what role, if any, former U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration played in the Jan.6 coup attempt, among others. The violent attack that directly or indirectly killed at least seven people and terrorized politicians, law enforcement, employees and journalists on Capitol Hill was largely planned and undertaken by Trump supporters, the researchers found. investigators.

The committee is interested in Jordan’s communications with Trump before and during the attack, some of which were recently published among a number of documents provided by Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. Texts from Jordan to Meadows were among them, including one in which he suggested that former US Vice President Mike Pence “should call all electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all.”

The committee is also interested in Jordan’s meetings with former White House officials on “the cancellation of the 2020 election results,” according to Axios.

But on Jan. 9, Jordan, who represents the infamous 4th Congressional District of Ohio, posted a statement on Twitter saying he would not cooperate with the committee.

In his letter to Mississippi Rep.

Jordan also said the request was inappropriate because his communications with the White House before the attack were part of his “official duties.”

Jordan’s complete letter to Thompson was four pages long.



The January 6 panel will respond to Jordan soon, Politico reports.

“Mr. Jordan admitted that he spoke directly to President Trump on January 6 and is therefore an important witness. Mr. Jordan’s letter to the committee does not address these facts,” a Politico spokesperson said.

Wyoming Representative and Jan. 6 committee member Liz Cheney, who like Jordan is a Republican, spoke out against the GOP’s lies that the 2020 election was “rigged” in Biden’s favor. She recently said that during last year’s attack on the United States Capitol, she told Jordan “Get away from me, you did this” as politicians were led to safety. Cheney’s claim was first reported in the 2021 book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Washington Post reporters, Pulitzer Prize winners Carol Leaning and Philip Rucker. She has confirmed details of the Jan.6 episode of the New York Times podcast The Daily, hosted by Michael Barbaro.



The January 6 panel sent Jordan a letter on December 22 asking him to appear for a conversation about his communications with Trump.

“We understand that you had at least one and possibly more communications with President Trump on January 6,” Bennie Thompson, chairman of the January 6 committee, said in the letter. “We would like to discuss each of these communications with you in detail. And we also want to educate you on any communications you had on January 5 or 6 with those from the Willard War Room, Trump’s legal team, the White House staff or others involved in organizing or planning actions and strategies for January 6. “

The committee began investigating the violent insurgency in July and has since conducted hundreds of interviews and acquired numerous related documents. The riot was planned and undertaken by Trump supporters who wanted to undo his loss in the 2020 election after Trump repeatedly falsely repeated that the election was rigged in Biden’s favor. At least seven people died and many were injured during the hour-long occupation of the Capitol, in which members of Congress and the media fled the building or hid from violence. Numerous rioters, including a number from Ohio and Kentucky, have since been arrested and charged, and many have been linked to white supremacist movements, conspiracy theories and law enforcement.

Numerous January 6 rioters accused of crimes claimed in their testimony that an allegiance to Trump prompted them to attack the Capitol, according to the Associated Press:

“I realized that we, that is to say the supporters of Trump, were lied to by those who had great power at the time, that is to say the sitting president, as well as those acting on his behalf. They kept spitting out the false tale of a stolen election and how our duty was to resist tyranny. I didn’t realize they were the tyrants desperate to retain power at all price, even creating the chaos they knew would happen with such rhetoric. “

Robert Palmer, of Largo, Fla., In a handwritten letter. Palmer threw a fire extinguisher and attacked the police. He was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Investigations and hearings are continuing.

Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, has been charged with criminal contempt of Congress for failing to testify about the insurgency. It has since been revealed through his documents that a number of Republicans spoke to him about allegedly obstructing or nullifying the election results and asking Trump to broadcast the rioters on the United States Capitol. Trump is using legal proceedings to delay sharing of relevant documents.

Jordan, a staunch supporter of Trump, has made headlines several times over the past year. He has lambasted COVID-19 security protocols, ignored the science of virus experts, wanted to use anti-Asian language freely and falsely, and has repeatedly asserted that Trump would have another term as US president if he doesn’t. There hadn’t been the accomplice Democrats. But a math may be ahead, as actor / director George Clooney is reportedly working on a docuseries on the Ohio state sex abuse scandal, which Jordan was allegedly involved in covering up.

