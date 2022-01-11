Poor mining surveillance – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Tue, January 11, 2022





01:15

Editorial

mining, license, environment, corruption, regional, coal, crisis, governance, Joko-Widodo, transparency, accountability, concession

To free

At the end of the first year of his administration in 2015, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had ordered the revocation of nearly 4,000 mining licenses, mainly for coal, which proved to be legally ill-defined or problematic for the environment. . The licenses had been issued by the regency and provincial administrations, which had been given the power to grant mining licenses under the 2009 Mining Act. Last week, Jokowi ordered the revocation of 2,078 other coal mining licenses and 234 forest and plantation concessions, covering nearly 4 million hectares, mostly outside Java, for failing to meet regulatory requirements. . Many of the canceled licenses were issued over ten years ago. Is this bold step a dramatic improvement in the oversight and governance of our natural resources? The answer is no. The latest wave of mining and logging closures was sparked by a recent coal supply crisis at major power plants in Java, which in turn was caused by the government’s failure to enforce the obligations of coal producers. in the domestic market. The crisis in the coal supply, which threatened to cut off electricity to 10 million customers, was caused by a dire lack of supervision. Government oversight and governance of natural resources remained grossly inadequate, even after the re-establishment of mining licensing authority to the central government in 2014. The combination of inadequate institutional capacity, greed and corruption resulted in the issuance of thousands of overlapping mining concessions, many of which violated other laws, particularly those on forestry and the environment. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) found in April 2014, after eight months of studies and investigations in the field, a glaring lack of control and massive tax evasion within the coal industry. The study found that 725 of the 3,826 mining companies were not even registered as taxpayers and found a large discrepancy between the data on coal production collected by local governments and Statistics Indonesia. Most regents and provincial governors simply used their mining license like a cash cow to finance their elections. The reason behind the latest round of license revocations is not a lack of regulation, but rather totally inadequate oversight, transparency and accountability within the natural resources sector. Rather, the sector has been over-regulated, as officials and politicians have used the extractive industries to fill their personal coffers. The central government and regional administrations must be fully transparent in the granting of mining and forestry licenses. The criteria for granting rights should be clearly defined and disclosed to the public, as well as the roles and responsibilities of government and local administrations in granting such licenses. Governance has always been the main challenge facing the extractive sector in this country. The coal supply crisis that began at the end of last year offers an opportune moment to introduce greater transparency in the management of natural resources. Full transparency of licensing rules and procedures will enable civil society groups and NGOs to help government oversee extractive industries, reduce the risk of corruption, and attract respectable mining companies.



