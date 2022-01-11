Judge questions Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” in January 6 lawsuit





A federal judge on Monday questioned former President TrumpDonald TrumpJim Jordan rejects the Jan.6 request to cooperate with the investigation. facing a trio of civil lawsuits accusing him of instigating the Capitol Riot last year.

In a hearing, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta appeared skeptical of Trump’s argument that the prosecution of Democratic lawmakers and U.S. Capitol Police officers should be dismissed, as the speech and the actions of a president during his tenure are completely protected from civil actions.

“Is there anything the President could say while he was President of the United States that could subject him to civil suit?” Said Mehta, who was named by former President Obama as Barack Hussein Obama Biden praised Reid as a fighter “for the America we all love.”

Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall said he couldn’t think of a hypothetical example that did not fall under the immunity claimed by the former president.

“It is a deliberately difficult road to walk, because the duties of the president are universal,” said Binnall. “When that person holds the office, for that term, what a president does is consistently part of being the sole person responsible for the executive branch of government.”

The lawsuits were filed last year against Trump, several members of his entourage and groups of his supporters. One was brought by Rep. Eric SwalwellEric Michael SwalwellThe Memo: Threats to Democracy Serious One Year After Jan 6 Biden, Lawmakers Mourn Harry Reid Five Areas Biden Faces Pressure to Do More on COVID- 19 PLUS (D-Calif.) And another by Rep. Bennie Thompson, Bennie Gordon Thompson, Jim Jordan, rejects the Jan. 6 panel’s request to cooperate with the investigation. Kinzinger says the Jan. 6 panel already has a “powerful and substantial narrative.” D-Miss.), Chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot, who was later joined by 10 of his fellow House Democrats.

A third lawsuit has been filed by U.S. Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, who argue Trump should be held responsible for the damage inflicted by the rioters.

The other defendants include Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy GiulianiRudy Giuliani “Daily Show” installs the “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” monument on January 6. , son Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson Brooks Democratic super PAC ties Trump allies to January 6 in new ad campaign Jessica Taylor drops out of Alabama Senate race. 6 panel MORE (R-Ala.) As well as the right-wing organizations Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

All of the defendants raised numerous arguments as to why the charges should be dismissed, including the First Amendment claiming their pre-riot remarks were protected speech.

During Monday’s hearing, Mehta heard the various arguments for dismissing the cases, and although he appeared skeptical of Trump’s immunity request, the judge did not fully state whether he had the intention to authorize prosecution.

House Democrats’ lawsuits accuse Trump of violating an 1871 civil rights law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was aimed at tackling the hate group’s violence and intimidation of voters and civil servants during reconstruction.

Lawmakers argue Trump and other defendants “conspired to prevent, by force, intimidation and threats” congressional certification of Electoral College vote that handed the White House to President Biden dismisses panel request of January 6 to cooperate with the investigation into the change of SALT on ice in Senate PLUS.

Plaintiffs cite the Jan.6 “Stop the Steal” rally just before the attack on Capitol Hill, in which Trump and others urged supporters of the former president to “fight” Congressional certification of elections to 2020, citing baseless allegations of widespread fraud that corrupted the results.

Trump seeks to have the lawsuits dismissed, arguing that comments he made during the rally are protected from civil action because he was performing a president’s normal duties of speaking to his supporters about government matters and allow judicial intervention in that conduct. would disrupt the president’s office.

But the plaintiffs argue that Trump’s alleged incitement to his supporters was made as a candidate giving a campaign speech and therefore falls outside the immunity accorded to the official duties of a president.

“These are actions that need to be outside the scope of the presidency,” Thompson’s attorney Joseph Sellers said at Monday’s hearing. “The president could promote treason in a public forum, and according to Mr. Binnall’s argument, the court would be powerless to assess whether his conduct … is immune.”

Still, Mehta seemed unsure of where the president’s legal shield began and ended, expressing caution about setting a precedent that could hamper a president’s speech.

“How does a judge distinguish between what is a speech on a purely personal basis, which, in your opinion, is not subject to immunity and what comes under presidential power?” Mehta asked.

Sellers, Thompson’s attorney, argued that the law makes many distinctions between official duties and campaign activities, and that Trump’s remarks go far beyond the bounds of legitimate presidential rhetoric that should be protected.

“What has been attributed to Mr. Trump is fomenting an insurgency directed against a co-equal branch of government that was either [intended to] or at least had the effect of disrupting the legitimate functioning of government, of Congress, “he said.

It is not known when Mehta will render his decision.

