China appoints Xinjiang armed police chief in Hong Kong





China chose an official who led anti-terrorism special forces in his far west Xinjiang region as the new commander of the People’s Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong, raising concerns that Beijing would crack down on the region further. . Major General Peng Jingtang, chief of the armed police force of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, has been appointed to the post under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday. General Wang Xiubin, commander of the South Theater Command, announced the appointment a few days ago, according to the report. Peng Jingtang said he would maintain the “one country, two systems” policy, uphold national sovereignty and preserve Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability, according to the report. Chinese authorities have used brutal tactics in Hong Kong to quell pro-democracy protesters. They imposed, for example, a national security law supposed to restore order following political upheavals. Activists said they believed the law was too restrictive and intended to suppress individual rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the “one country, two systems” policy. Outside analysts have said that Peng’s posting to the Hong Kong garrison, where he will oversee thousands of troops, does not bode well for the semi-autonomous territory. Anders Corr, director of Corr Analytics, a political risk consultancy, called Peng a “bloodthirsty Chinese military commander” whose appointment was “a very bad wind blowing over Hong Kong for him.” “For years, Peng has led the Chinese Communist Party’s crackdown in Xinjiang, and there is genocide going on there, so it’s a very bad thing for Hong Kong,” he told Hong Kong on Monday. RFA. When Peng led the People’s Armed Police in Xinjiang, he boasted to Chinese state media in 2019 about a squad he had formed that fired as many shots as all other security forces in Xinjiang. over the past three years, Corr said. For years, Chinese authorities have brutally suppressed Muslim-majority Uyghurs and other Turkish minorities in Xinjiang, including holding around 1.8 million of them in a vast network of internment camps where they are victims of violence and other human rights abuses. Western countries, the United Nations and rights groups have condemned China’s actions against the Uyghurs, with some saying the abuses amount to genocide and crimes against humanity. China has denied the abuse allegations and said the detention centers are training centers to prevent terrorism and extremism in Xinjiang. Maya Wang, senior researcher on China in the Asia division of Human Rights Watch, said the appointment of Peng and other senior police officials in Hong Kong is “a significant and worrying development.” “This is an example in which there are fears that Hong Kong will be managed more like Xinjiang or Tibet were in the future,” she told RFA. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/peng-jintang-01102022180806.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos