YouTube removes videos of QAnon falsely claiming Donald Trump is Mussolini’s nephew





YouTube removed QAnon’s viral videos that promoted the false claim that Donald Trump is the nephew of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

The two-part conspiracy series Jesus Strand, which went live in October 2021, recorded more than 300,000 views on YouTube until it was deleted last week after Newsweek alerted the platform.

In the videos, Dallas QAnon frontman Michael Protzman and other conspiracy theory influencers, who together have tens of thousands of social media followers, have promoted numerous false beliefs, including that Trump was linked to the infamous Italian dictator.

During a series of increasingly fantastical claims, the hosts of the videos claimed that Jesus Christ had many descendants, including assassinated presidents Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and WWII General George. S. Patton.

Other bizarre claims have been made that Trump was secretly the son of General Patton, therefore also a member of the Christ line and Mussolini’s nephew.

A conspiracy influencer said: “Our beloved President Donald Trump is a general like his father George S. Patton, a builder like his uncle Benito Mussolini, and a unifier like his great-grandfather Abraham Lincoln.”

In the clip, Mussolini’s dictatorship is whitewashed with claims that his imperialist campaigns in Africa were waged to improve living standards in Ethiopia and Libya.

But in reality, Mussolini’s campaign in Africa underpinned the expansionist motives of the Axis powers before World War II and resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Conspiracy influencers further claimed that the Rothschild and Rockefeller banking families are among the many groups that are hunting down members of the Christ lineage.

In an effort to connect wacky beliefs, influencers referred to gematria, a form of numerology that connects words or phrases to a sequence of numbers.

Through this practice, Protzman linked words (like Jesus) to phrases and words associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Protzman continued to use gematria with his supporters who remain in Dallas after descending on the city in November of last year in hopes of seeing John F. Kennedy alive, although he died in a car crash. plane in 1999.

The claims made in the Christ Lineage Video Series have no factual basis and are not taken seriously by any major Christian denomination.

After Newsweek approached YouTube with information about the QAnon references in the video, the first part of the series was deleted, although the second part remained on the platform.

Since 2018, YouTube has removed tens of thousands of QAnon-related content and accounts because it views the online movement as “being used to justify real-world violence.”

A YouTube spokesperson said in an initial statement sent to Newsweek on December 30, “We removed a video reported by Newsweek for violating our harassment policy, which bans content that targets someone by suggesting that ‘ he’s complicit in a conspiracy theory that’s used to justify real-world violence, including QAnon.

“We enforce our policies rigorously and since 2018 we have removed tens of thousands of QAnon videos and terminated hundreds of channels.”

Newsweek then sent an additional message to YouTube, which mentioned instances where references to QAnon had been made and the second part was subsequently deleted on January 4.

In a second statement, YouTube told Newsweek, “After further review, we have removed the second video for violating our harassment policy. “

While the viral videos were removed, Newsweek discovered that the clips had been re-uploaded by smaller accounts on the platform.

The Jesus Strand video series was also found on the online video service Rumble and shared in Telegram groups linked to Protzman.

Newsweek has reached out to YouTube and Rumble for further comment.

A shared photo of Donald Trump and Benito Mussolini. Conspiracy influencers have claimed Donald Trump is Benito Mussolini’s nephew. Getty

