PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute shoes to workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent 100 pairs of jute shoes for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, people familiar with the developments said. The redeveloped project is worth 339 crore in Varanasi was inaugurated by PM Modi on December 13 of last year. He represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha.

According to the people cited above, PM Modi recently found out that most of the people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham performed their duty barefoot, as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber shoes on temple premises. These include priests, seva practitioners, security guards, sanitation workers and others.

He immediately bought 100 pairs of jute shoes and sent them to Kashi Vishwanath Dham so those in office would not have to stay barefoot in the freezing cold, they added.

People working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham were very happy with the gesture, people familiar with the developments said.

The prime minister has shown keen interest in the project, which has played a central role in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held in seven phases in February-March this year.

The party campaigned for its willingness to present the Varanasi redevelopment project as a development model that can be replicated across India. It is exemplified by the Prime Minister’s ability to merge ideological demands with modern aspirations.

The corridor connects the ghats of the Ganga river to the shrine of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. It was designed to allow easy movement of pilgrims who had to navigate through crowded and impure alleys.

The first stone of the project was laid in 2019 and the work carried out in record time despite the slowdowns imposed by the Covid pandemic.