Leaked email shows top Boris Johnson official invited Downing Street staff to lockdown break party





The email, from Johnson’s senior private secretary, Martin Reynolds, invited more than 100 staff to “have a social distancing drink in Garden No.10” on May 20, 2020.

At that time, strict foreclosure restrictions were in place in England.

Mixing between households was limited to two people, who could only meet outdoors and at a distance of at least 2 meters (6.5 feet). In the workplace, official guidelines stipulated that face-to-face meetings should only take place when “absolutely necessary”.

In the email, first published by ITV News on Monday, Reynolds said: “After what has been an incredibly busy time, it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a drink at social distance. in Garden No10 tonight. ”

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own alcohol!” email added. A source who worked in Downing Street at the time confirmed the contents of the email independently to CNN. Pressed Monday by a reporter to respond if he and his wife, Carrie Johnson, had attended the party, the PM said: ‘As you know, this is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray. ” Gray, a senior official, has been tasked with investigating the alleged parties. She was tasked with investigating the reports after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was removed from the investigation after it was revealed he learned of a party being held in his own department. Johnson has been faced with several allegations that social events took place inside 10 Downing Street in the run-up to Christmas 2020, when local restrictions banned such gatherings. Last month a photo emerged allegedly showing Johnson drinking wine with Downing Street staff at a rally on May 15, 2020. The image, shared with The Guardian, shows staff gathered in the Downing Street Garden, who is also the residence of the Prime Minister. In the photo, Johnson is seen with his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds and two other people seated at a table with bottles of wine and a cheese board. A Downing Street spokesperson responded to the image, saying: “Business meetings are often held in the Downing Street Garden during the summer months. On this occasion there were staff meetings after a press conference n ° 10. “ Johnson did not say on Monday whether he had ever been interviewed by Gray. Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, responding to the information on the email, said: “Boris Johnson has always shown he disregards the rules he is putting in place for the rest of us. ” “He tries to get those responsible to take responsibility for his own mistakes, but he sets the tone for the way Downing Street and the rest of the government operate,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/10/uk/boris-johnson-number-10-drinks-lockdown-intl-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos