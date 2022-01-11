Former President Donald Trump threatened by Queens man, federal government says





A Queens man was arrested Monday for threatening to “acquire weapons” to kill former President Donald Trump, telling Secret Service agents he resisted “fascism,” federal prosecutors have said.

Thomas Welnicki, 72, of Rockaway Beach, has been charged with threatening to kill, kidnap and cause bodily harm to Trump, described in the criminal complaint as “individual 1”.

Welnicki was arraigned in a virtual hearing Monday and released on $ 50,000 bail, electronic home monitoring, and mandatory mental health and alcohol counseling.

Prosecution documents indicate Welnicki was upset by Trump’s false claims that he did not lose the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden.

In July 2020, Welnicki told Capitol Hill Police in an interview that if Trump loses the election and refuses to resign, he will “acquire arms” and “bring him down,” according to the prosecution documents. Welnicki told authorities he did not want to hurt anyone “but I will stand up against fascism”, later adding “I really hope God will take [Trump] outside.”

On January 4, Welnicki called the Long Island Secret Service office from his cell phone and left two voicemail messages, each time threatening to kill Trump and 12 anonymous lawmakers who he said supported his claims the election had been stolen.

“I will do all I can to get out [Trump]”Welnicki reportedly said in a message.” Oh yeah, that’s a threat, come and stop me. I will do all I can to get out [Trump] and his 12 monkeys If I had the opportunity to do it in Manhattan it would be great tomorrow [Trump] will be in Georgia, maybe I will. “

Welnicki’s attorney, Deirdre Von Dornum of the Brooklyn Office of Federal Defenders, said her client posed no real threat to the former president.

“I certainly understand the government’s claim that some of the comments that were allegedly made are beyond provocative. This is about a person who has not left New York for 15 years; she has no weapons, ”she said. “The bulk of his calls appear to be calling the Secret Service to discuss his concerns with them.”

A Trump spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.

Welnicki made several additional calls to the Secret Service field office in New York from September 24 to December 2, during which he inquired about their protection of Trump and his children, how Welnicki could organize a protest on Pearl Harbor day and referring to the former president as “Hitler”.

“I will do whatever I can to make sure [Trump] is dead, “he said on a call in November, later adding that” there is a contract to kill [Trump]. “

In an appeal on December 2, Welnicki told secret service agents “the new civil war could break out and taking up arms against the government is justified when the ballots don’t matter,” the documents say. accusation.

Robert Brodsky is a news reporter who has been with Newsday since 2011. He is an alumnus of Queens College and American University.

