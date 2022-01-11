Giant price hike in Turkey. Inflation broke 36 percent.





Prices on the Bosphorus have been climbing at a breakneck pace for several months, but December’s reading turned out to be well above analysts’ average forecast of 30.6%. per year. Rating agency S&P, which downgraded Turkey’s rating outlook from stable to negative in mid-December, warned that interest rate cuts and a significant weakening of the lira would further push up the lira. inflation, which could reach 25 to 30% at the start of 2022.. December reading at 36.1%. it also greatly exceeded these forecasts. In turn, compared to November, prices in December rose 13.58 percent. This is the highest annual consumer inflation rate since September 2002., while it stood at 37 percent. That same year, President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK party came to power in November. According to Reuters, annual inflation in Turkey in March could reach 40 to 50%. Transport prices in December rose on average by more than 53 percent. year after year, and food and beverage prices more than 43 percent. As Monday’s data show, producer prices will increase by an average of 79.89 percent. on an annual basis, reflecting sudden increase in import prices due to the weakening of the Turkish currency. Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER The lira weakened to a record high of 18.4 per dollar in December, then rebounded sharply thanks to state-backed market interventions and after Erdogan announced a deposit protection program against currency fluctuations. The Turkish currency was trading at 13.4 per dollar on Monday. Inflation in Turkey. Erdogan stays the course While inflation in Turkey in November exceeded 20%. on an annual basis, and the Turkish currency was historically weak against the dollar, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who practically manages monetary policy, calls for further interest rate cuts. Erdogan changed the leadership of the central bank last year, replacing them with like-minded officials. As a result, the central bank lowers interest rates instead of raising them, causing panic in the market and the flight of foreign capital. Turkey’s benchmark one-week interest rate has been cut by a total of 500bp since September. and currently stands at 14 percent. Last week Turkey’s Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati called on citizens to sue economists for commenting on inflation, who “misled” them. In turn, the Turkish banking regulator has filed a lawsuit against more than 20 people, including the former central bank chairman, for their comments on the price hike. Related

