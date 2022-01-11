Chinese Xi Jinping appoints former Xinjiang official to head Hong Kong garrison





The Chinese military has said the former internal security chief of the Xinjiang region will lead the People’s Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong, as part of the latest in a series of moves to place the semi-autonomous city under the strict control of Beijing. A brief report posted on the Defense Ministry website on Monday said that Major General Peng Jingtang’s appointment was signed by CPC chief and PLA commander President Xi Jinping. He said Peng is committed to exercising defense functions in accordance with the law, resolutely upholding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and firmly protecting Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability. . Peng met with Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam on Monday morning, who told him her government would work with the garrison to jointly safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, security and development interests and help maintain prosperity and prosperity. Hong Kong’s long-term stability, according to a government press release. READ MORE:

* Why China wants to take control of Taiwan, and why New Zealand should care

* China’s silence on Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong

* Hong Kong steps up crackdown with arrests of pro-democracy leaders

* For Beijing, there are no good options in Hong Kong

The move follows China’s eradication of political opposition and restriction of free speech in the city, a former British colony that had been promised to keep its civil liberties and legal system independent intact for 50 years after the transfer to Chinese control in 1997. China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong following anti-government protests in 2019, resulting in the imprisonment, intimidation and exile of most opposition voices. Independent media have been raided and forced to shut down following the seizure of assets or threats of prosecution. Kin Cheung / AP Chinese soldiers based in Hong Kong in the Shek Kong barracks of the People’s Liberation Army garrison. Candidates deemed insufficiently loyal to Beijing have been barred from standing for election to the local Legislative Council. From 2018, Peng commanded the paramilitary force of the People’s Armed Police in Xinjiang, where China has detained hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other members of Muslim minority groups in political re-education camps. The vast region remains shrouded in a security blanket that controls most aspects of the lives of its Muslim residents. The United States and others have called the campaign genocide, while China says all participants in what it describes as a push for vocational training and de-radicalization have now graduated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/asia/300493402/chinas-xi-jinping-appoints-former-xinjiang-official-to-lead-hong-kong-garrison The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos