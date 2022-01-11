PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute shoes for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham





Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent 100 pairs of jute shoes to workers in Kashi Vishwanath Dham after learning that most of the people working in Kashi Vishwanath Dham performed their duty barefoot as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber shoes in the temple. local. These include priests, seva practitioners, security guards, sanitation workers and others. PM Modi has 100 pairs of jute shoes purchased and sent to Kashi Vishwanath Dham so those in office do not have to stay barefoot in the cooling cold. “Needless to say, the people who work at Kashi Vishwanath Dham were very happy. This is another example of the minute PM’s attention to detail and its concern for the poor, ”the government source said. PM Modi recently inaugurated the first phase of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which spans 5 lakh square feet, with more than 40 temples restored and beautified. 23 new buildings were also constructed as part of the project to provide a wide range of facilities for worshipers visiting the sacred corridor. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was built at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. The foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project was laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019.

