Trump says he cannot be prosecuted for what he said as president





WASHINGTON Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for just about everything he said while in the White House, including his January 6 speech that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and supporters. Tweets throughout the day, an attorney for the former president pleaded in court on Monday.

Less than a week after the first anniversary of the Capitol Riot, a federal judge in Washington, DC, considered the fate of three civil lawsuits seeking to hold Trump and his allies responsible for the attack in particular, conspiring to interfere with Congressional certification of the results of the 2020 election and inciting violence against police officers who attempted to protect the Capitol complex.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta asked questions suggesting he was at the very least skeptical of Trump’s sweeping argument that he was safe from being prosecuted for almost anything he said during of his four years as president. But Mehta also said at the hearing that he questioned whether the conspiracy charge could proceed based on the facts exposed in the lawsuits and whether the comments by Trump and some of his other supporters of foreground on January 6 were covered. by First Amendment protections for free speech.

It was the second time in just over a month that a court had considered the argument that Trump could not be personally prosecuted for things he said while he was president. In early December, a New York federal appeals court weighed Trump’s efforts, backed by the Justice Department, to get the US government to take charge of its defense against a libel lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean. Carroll. A trial judge had dismissed the argument that Trump was acting within the scope of his official duties when he said Carroll was lying after accusing him of raping her more than two decades ago. The appeals court has yet to rule.

Trump is not trying to involve the Justice Department in his defense against the growing number of lawsuits aimed at holding him accountable for the events of January 6. take in the course of work. Monday’s arguments focused on three of the cases: one filed by a group of Congressional Democrats, one filed by Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, and one filed by two U.S. Capitol Police officers.

A decision by Mehta will not end legal wrangling over Trump’s civil liability for the insurgency. If Trump fails to convince Mehta to dismiss those first three cases, he could ask an appeals court and potentially the United States Supreme Court to intervene. If Trump is successful at this point, the plaintiffs could appeal. And there are four other pending civil lawsuits that accuse Trump of inciting violence, plus one filed before Jan.6 that accuses Trump of conspiring with the Republican National Committee to violate the rights of black voters by trying to undermine election results.

Trump’s senior attorney, Jesse Binnall, a Virginia-based attorney representing Trump in a spate of post-presidency legal battles, and who counts Trump ally Michael Flynn as former client and Conservative lawyer and activist Sidney Powell as The former co-counsel argued on Monday that presidential immunity extended to the outer perimeters of the president’s actions during his tenure.

Mehta asked if Binnall wanted the judge to ignore the content of what Trump said on January 6. Binnall replied yes, explaining that what counted for immunity was the type of act involved, which in this case was a speech to the American people, something that is part of being president.

Mehta hit back, noting that the prosecutions alleged Trump appeared at the Jan.6 rally to further his personal interests as a candidate for public office. The judge asked Binnall why that wouldn’t put Trump outside the immunity that is meant to protect a president from prosecution for actions that are part of his official duties. Binnall argued that there was too much overlap between the president’s duties and political motives to try to draw a clear line. Even though campaign activities were not covered by immunity, Binnall said, Trump’s Jan.6 speech was not part of his campaign.

The judge then asked about reports that Trump contacted Georgia’s top election official asking him to find votes to overturn President Joe Bidens’ victory in the state. Mehta asked Binnall if Presidential immunity would apply to this type of phone call. Binnall said he would do it because a president has a constitutional duty to ensure that laws are faithfully carried out. When the judge noted that part of the Constitution did not apply to state laws, Binnall said when it came to federal elections, state and federal functions merged.

Mehta asked if a president would get immunity if he made defamatory statements at a campaign rally. Binnall said yes.

The judge then asked if there was anything a president could say while in office that he could be sued for. Binnall said he tried to think of examples and failed.

On the merits of the lawsuits, Mehta said the plaintiffs alleged a very unusual and problematic conspiracy. Taken together, the cases accused Trump of conspiring with prominent allies like Rudy Giuliani as well as extremist groups whose members face criminal charges for storming Capitol Hill. The judge noted that the prosecution did not involve the kind of direct communication between the co-conspirators that would normally be part of a case like this. He expressed concern that it would be dangerous to build a conspiracy dossier out of reactions to political discourse.

Joseph Sellers, an attorney for Congressional Democrats suing Trump who argued on behalf of all three sets of plaintiffs on Monday, argued that the prosecution exposed facts that alleged a meeting of minds, not just a one-sided reaction to Trumps speech. He said Trump supporters have engaged in his social media posts until Jan.6 regarding his coming to Washington, which Trump urged crowds to come to Capitol Hill even as people shouted about taking storming and invading the building, and that Trump did not immediately try to stop the riot, which could be taken as proof that he supported the crowd.

The vendors said the law did not require them to show direct communication between all defendants, and he pointed out that they presented facts that alleged coordination between two right-wing groups named in one of the cases, the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. . Mehta admitted this to be true, but noted that plaintiffs would likely be disappointed if he let go of the conspiracy allegations against these groups, but dismiss them against Trump.

Mehta is very familiar with Justice Department theories about the role members of the Oath Keepers played on January 6. charges are pending against 17 defendants, and four defendants have pleaded guilty and are cooperating with the government. The Oath Keepers have a pending motion to dismiss the Democrats’ civil lawsuit they’re named in, and Mehta is considering that as well.

In an exchange with Binnall about the future of the Trump conspiracy charge, Mehta asked about Trump not tweeting or issuing other public statements telling the crowd to stop immediately after the start of the attack. Binnall said a president cannot be held responsible for not taking some action. The judge countered that Trump’s public silence might support the idea that Trump understood he was part of a deal to disrupt Congress on January 6. Mehta also drew a comparison with a civil lawsuit against the organizers of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. , in 2017 which became violent; last year, a jury declared white nationalist Richard Spencer and other officials to have conspired to incite racially-motivated violence.

Mehta also considered on Monday whether the complaints against Donald Trump Jr. and Giuliani, who were named accused in the Swalwells case, could go ahead. Mehta suggested there weren’t as many records of Trump Jr. making public calls to action to the same extent as his father, and referred to public reports that Trump Jr. had sent. a message to Trump’s then chief of staff Mark Meadows to try and get Trump to stop the mob.

Towards the end of the hearing, Mehta heard arguments about Republican defendant Mo Brooks’ efforts to have the US government intervene on his behalf, based on the argument that he was acting in an official capacity when he took over. speaking at the January conference. 6 rally. The Department of Justice objected to intervening on his behalf.

