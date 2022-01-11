Federal judge suggests Trump may have to pay by January 6





A question that many people have been asking themselves daily for over a year now is whether Donald Trump will be held criminally responsible for attempting to overthrow the government, and given the whole affair of attempted coup d’etat, it is a perfectly reasonable thing to ask. Unfortunately, at the moment we have no idea of ​​the answer. On the one hand, Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week that the Justice Department would go after the people who caused the deadly insurgency, whether they were present that day or were criminally responsible for the attack on our democracy, which seems to include the guy who spent months lying about the election theft, then pissed off his supporters and told them to fight right before attacking Capitol. On the other hand, Trump has a long history of getting away with everything. So this is it.

Still, Monday brought a little glimmer of hope that the 45th president could at least be held responsible for the events of that terrible day, in the sense that he might have to pay for what he did.

By CNN:

A federal judge in Washington, DC, questions the actions of former President Donald Trumps during his speech on January 6, 2021, as he examines for the first time whether Trump is immune from any liability related to the attack by his supporters on the United States Capitol. In a court hearing on Monday, Judge Amit Mehta repeatedly pointed out that Trump on January 6 asked the crowd to march to the Capitol, but did not speak for two hours to ask the people to stop violence. It’s hard to go back on words, Mehta said. You have a window of almost two hours where the president doesn’t say: Stop, get out of the Capitol. This is not what I wanted you to do.

What should I do about the president not reporting the conduct immediately and sending out a tweet that arguably exacerbated it? asked the judge. Isn’t it, plausibly, that the President plausibly agreed with the conduct of the people inside the Capitol that day?

Monday’s major hearing is part of a trio of insurgency-related lawsuits aimed at holding Trump and other Republican figures to account like Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama at a time when the select committee of the Jan. 6 investigating chamber aggressively investigated the political leaders who inspired the attack, and that the Justice Department is prosecuting more than 700 rioters for criminal offenses.

As Mehta noted, if Trump didn’t want his supporters to literally fight the results of the Capitol election, as his allies have suggested, he had plenty of time to tell them to stop. Wouldn’t someone who is a reasonable person say, isn’t that what I meant? Mehta asked a lawyer to oppose the prosecution of the insurgency. As we of course now know, not only did Trump not say anything for hours as lawmakers on Capitol Hill came under attack, he even refused calls, including from his children, to act, saying much more. late to the rioters to return home, and in the same breath you are very special and we love you and, shortly thereafter, these are the things and events that occur when a sacred landslide election victory is so bluntly and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for So long. Last Thursday, on the anniversary of the Jan.6 attack, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump happily watched it unfold on television, remarking: “Look at all the people fighting for me and press rewind to watch again. Republican Senator Ben Sasse said in an interview days after the attack that the president was walking around the White House not understanding why the other members of his team weren’t as excited as he was.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/01/donald-trump-january-6-lawsuits-liability The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos