Narendra Modi’s government will abandon several defense import projects to promote Make in India.
In a major effort to promote Defense Make in India, Narendra Modi’s government will review all major defense import cases under the “Buy Global” category.
The Defense Ministry initiative, spurred on by instructions from the Prime Minister himself, said a number of import projects worth thousands of crore would be scrapped and handed over to Indian companies. The plans would be reviewed by the defense procurement board at its meeting on January 12, government sources told India Today.
A large number of cases have been reviewed and have already been informed that they would not be allowed to make any further progress. A number of military, navy and air force cases are said to be dropped by the government.
The initiative came after Prime Minister Modi had a review meeting with Defense Ministry officials, including then-Chief of Staff General Bipin Rawat, where he was believed that strong measures should be taken to ensure that the country moves firmly towards Aatmanirbhar. Bharat in the defense sector.
After the meeting took place, another officer in the rank of secretary of the Ministry of Defense wrote a note to the three services indicating that all stakeholders can take a policy call that no imports of defense articles are being made. is in progress.
All capital and income purchases proposed or currently underway should be critically reviewed. This review must be completed by January 15, he said.
The Prime Minister has personally reviewed Make in India’s progress in the defense sector and has occasionally called on officials from both services and the Defense Ministry to ensure that more steps are taken to promote Make in. India in the field of defense.
