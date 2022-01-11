Home real estate syndrome problem for Xi Jinping – Corriere.it





Xi Jinping wishes a peaceful year 2022. He won’t have. Not just because of geopolitical tensions and the clash with Washington. There is also something wrong with the house, a lot. The Chinese president is due for re-election for a third term at the Communist Party’s year-end congress. This appointment, unprecedented since Mao Zedong (died 1976), will crown Xi’s consolidation of personal power, which has grown considerably over the past ten years. Already now, he has risen to the level of Mao, the founder of the People’s Republic, and Deng Xiaoping, the initiator of the Chinese economic boom. The trouble, for him, is that 2022 could be a turning point for another reason: the apparent crisis of the Chinese growth model.

The most obvious weakness in the Chinese economy right now is real estate sector, which represents nearly 30% of GDP. After the failure of Evergrande, one of the largest Chinese real estate groups, the difficulties are spreading throughout the sector. In recent days, Shimbao, a Shanghai real estate group that believed itself to be stronger than Evergrande, has entered into crisis. The Shanghai Stock Exchange has suspended trading in many bonds issued by companies run by Shimbao. In early December, the Kaisa group found itself in partial default for failure to meet a debt deadline.

Many other players in the sector are in financial difficulty and have liquidity problems: not only those with ratings below investment grade (like Evergrande, Shimao, Kaisa) but also others who are in the B range ( a little better) notations.



The real estate crisis, a sector that has so clearly thrived in a bubble so far, was precipitated by the authorities’ decision to tighten the capital criteria which are the basis of the financial activities of companies. It reduced our funding flows and triggered the crises that effectively blocked everything. With relevant consequences. Lenders are nervous and reluctant to grant new loans. Stocks and bonds fall. Local authorities, which derive a substantial part of their financing from the sale of building land, have seen their income fall. Small investors in real estate funds feel betrayed. And even more betrayed are those who have already paid, in advance, the house to be built but see the work stopped.

The government intervened and ordered the local authorities to intervene in support of the real estate companies in difficulty, in order to avoid social tensions. But this has put the provincial and local councils in difficult situations, which do not have the funds to deal with the situation. This has led, as often happens in China, the leaders of decentralized parties to follow the lines of the center by imposing heavy taxes on local businesses. Defects of the one-party system that the real estate crisis transforms into mechanisms of transmission to other crises.

So far, the central government has kept its cool: it does not want to give the impression of bordering on panic. Concern for the notable. The senior leaders of the party and the government, who have the reputation (not always deserved) of being great economic technicians, will have to demonstrate their skills to prevent the real estate crisis from spreading to the whole economy: after all, yes it is by far the most important sector in China not only for the economy but also from a social point of view.

It’s not the only thing that makes Xi’s 2022 year more complicated than expected. For more than a year, the president has been leading the campaign that should reduce the inequalities accumulated over the past four decades of tumultuous economic growth. To achieve the new goal of common prosperity. Concretely, this meant downsizing high-tech groups run by popular billionaires like Jack Ma, with stock market crashes on the shares of internet giants; push the chains of private schools to the margins; launch campaigns against famous female celebrities.

Above all, the new line – summarized in the Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era – aims to put the Party and the State back at the center of the economy, with a reduction in the role of individuals (the real engines of the boom). This involves a series of unpredictable top management interventions that create a state of uncertainty detrimental to business, both internally and internationally.

In recent decades, Beijing had intervened little, if at all, in the development of the economy: it had left the market free. The policies of recent times wanted by Xi are on the contrary a radical change and here the capacity of the mandarins at the top to manage difficult situations and crises will be tested. Whatever the objectives, it had not been done so far to exploit and bring under control entire sections of the economy; which is never easy. Especially because in 2022 the mistakes made and to be made cannot and will not be corrected: who wants to deny the leader who in the fall will have to be crowned for a third extraordinary time?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.corriere.it/economia/opinioni/22_gennaio_10/sindrome-immobiliare-guai-casa-xi-jinping-30275104-71f8-11ec-b185-e6e7d7d180a3.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos