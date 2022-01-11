Democrats call President Jokowi’s position speech 3 strict warning periods for the public





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Results of the latest Indicators survey show that 38.6 percent of 2,020 respondents agreed to extend their terms President up to three periods must be a wake-up call to the public as this can threaten democracy and the constitution, DPP said Democratic Party. “It’s a yellow light. The speech on extending the term to three terms does not comply with article 7 of the 1945 Constitution. The article strictly states that the term is only two terms. Democrat research and poll deputy said. Party Research and Development Committee Mohammad Jibriel, quoted in the party’s official broadcast received in Jakarta, Monday March 19. 10/01/2022). In addition, the democratic principle adopted by Indonesia stipulates the need to limit the presidential term to a maximum of two terms, Jibriel continued. Therefore, it is necessary to monitor the conclusions of the survey results on the indicators so that they do not develop and affect the implementation of the next general elections. “The year 2024 is a dynamic of leadership change that must be welcomed in a spirit of change and regeneration of leadership,” said the deputy in charge of research and investigations of the Democratic Research and Development Agency. In another broadcast, the coordinator of Democratic spokesman Herzaky Mahendra Putra hoped that: President Joko Widodo must begin to be wary of the speech of prolongation of his mandate, which can be carried by those close to him. “President Joko Widodo must start paying attention to the motivations of his entourage which continue to echo the proposed extension of the (presidential) term or (up to) three terms,” ​​Herzaky said in Jakarta on Monday. . (1/10/2022). He also believes the president should be firm and reprimand his aides if they start broadcasting the speech to the public. “Of course, President Joko Widodo wants us to remember a president who positively contributed to the development of democracy in Indonesia,” Herzaky said. He encouraged all parties to keep quiet by raising the speech of an extension of the presidential term and to focus again on working together to overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Democrats certainly hope that all of us, including officials, can focus on carrying out our respective duties and responsibilities so that President Joko Widodo is helped to overcome the pandemic and the economic difficulties in this country,” a- he declared. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

