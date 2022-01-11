A national fighter jet to leave its hangar in 2023

By News Center

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the Turkish national fighter jet will leave the hangar in 2023, Yeni Shafak reported.

Erdogan made the statement at the opening ceremony and collective promotion of domestic technologies and new investments held at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facility in Kahramankazan, the report added.

He added that some 2,300 engineers have been involved in the project to carry out their work in the center.

“Today, the Turkish defense industry has become one of the most important sectors in our country. The number of operating companies has risen to 1,500. The number of defense projects, which was only 62 20 years ago, has exceeded 750 this year, ”he said.

Erdogan pointed out that the industry’s budget has grown from $ 5.5 billion to $ 75 billion, its annual turnover has reached $ 10 billion, and exports have increased from $ 248 million to $ 3.2 billion.

Turkey has mobilized all possibilities for a self-sufficient and fully independent system in the defense industry and has become a country responding to the needs of friendly and allied countries. Turkey is among the 10 countries which have designed their own warships and among the top three countries in the world in the production of drones, underlined the Turkish president.

“Turkey has reached this level despite all the hardships caused by global suppliers, the hidden and open embargoes it has been exposed to and the sabotage carried out from within and without,” Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey has made great achievements in the defense industry by producing a variety of products such as drones, naval platforms, unmanned vehicles, artificial intelligence and satellites.

Speaking about TAI’s achievements in the defense industry, Erdogan said that the National Attack Helicopter has become one of the most important tools in the fight against terrorism and that the company plans to launch. its first unique helicopter, Gokbey, in 2022.

Turkey’s position in UAV production is also strengthening globally, and test procedures for the country’s first jet, Hurjet, are continuing, Erdogan said.

“Today, we are commissioning our maintenance and repair center, where parts of our aircraft will be serviced, repaired and refurbished. Our more than 500 engineers will also meet the important needs of the industry, ”he added.

Erdogan noted that the country has also made significant progress in space technology.

There are seven satellites in space, four of which are used for communication and three for observation. The journey of the TURKSAT 5-B satellite, which was constructed with input from local and national sources, continues into space. With TURKSAT 6-A, Turkey is increasing TAI investments, which will meet many needs in this area, he said.

Erdogan recalled that all necessary measures had been taken to support the Turkish industry in the fields of aerospace and aviation in order to bring together local and foreign companies, bring synergy and increase export. .

“Today, we are commissioning our 16 facilities, which have been completed, and our building for the management of an organized industrial zone. When all the investments are made, this place, which will host 300 companies, will contribute to the employment of 15,000 people, ”he stressed.

Turkey is pursuing the creation of the Technological Development Zone, where companies will conduct their research and development activities and very special opportunities will be offered to those who wish to develop and produce new and advanced technologies with the support of universities, institutions and relevant organizations in the region, said Erdogan.

“We always put the defense industry in a separate place. We are focusing on this area with national sensitivities in order to develop and produce the weapons used by our soldiers, police and gendarmes in national and cross-border operations without relying on anyone, ”he said.

Turkey will become one of the leaders in the field of defense and the government will suspend the importation of products made in the country. The development of the defense industry will continue to be the top priority of the government and more efforts and results of the defense industry sector are expected in this regard, he added.

“The level we have reached is important but not sufficient. In order to achieve much higher levels, I invite the industry to work harder, make products, and showcase global successes. As president, I will continue to give the greatest support to the defense sector, as I have done so far, ”Erdogan stressed.

–

Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz