Commemoration of Prime Minister Veer Baal Diwas sparks anger among Sikh bodies





A reference in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ announcement that December 26 would be observed as the day to commemorate the martyrdom of the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh has annoyed major organizations and parties associated with the Sikhs as well as intellectuals in the Punjab. Coupled with some of the past milestones and positions associated with Modi and Sangh’s parivar, the latest arbitrary reference has rekindled concerns and is seen by academics as yet another attempt to do nonsense.

On Sunday, Modi had said in several tweets: Today, on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Parkash Purab, I am honored to share that starting this year, December 26 will be marked as Veer Baal Diwas . Veer Baal Diwas will be the same day that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji achieved martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two great ones preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma.

In tweets published a day after the announcement of the Punjab elections, Modi added: “The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never gave in to injustice. They imagined an inclusive and harmonious world…. “

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the largest body that manages Sikh shrines; Giani Harjinder Singh, the acting Jathedar of Akal Takht (the supreme religious of Sikhism at the Golden Temple of Amritsar); and former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal have called on the prime minister to reconsider the use of the word “Baal”, or children, for the Sahibzade. The Sikh Orthodox seminary, Damdami Taksal, supported the Prime Minister’s appeal. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “Limiting the martyrdom of the youngest Sahibzadas to ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ does not correspond to their martyrdom…. We respect the Prime Minister’s gesture, but arbitrary decisions related to community affairs cannot be accepted as they must be made in accordance with Sikh traditions, doctrines and beliefs. The sahibzadas are not “Baal”. For Sikhs, they are ‘Baba’ (a term of reverence used for holy men). Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “With Prime Minister @NarendraModi’s decision to celebrate ‘Veer Baal Diwas’, not only today millions of children will be able to contribute to the service of nation inspired by the patriotism of the Four Sahibzadas, but their sacrifice will be remembered for generations to come.

In 2016, Shah was criticized for describing the Kerala Onam festival as Vamana Jayanti, which was seen as an attempt to transform the celebration of the banished King Asura’s annual mythological visit, Mahabali, to the kingdom he once ruled. , in commemoration. of an avatar of Vishnu who banished him. According to Professor Harbans Singh’s Encyclopedia of Sikhism, published by Punjabi University, Patiala, Mata Gujari, the mother of the tenth guru Gobind Singh, and her two sons Zorawar Singh (9) and Fateh Singh (6) were arrested by Mughal officials Jani Khan and Mani Khan Ranghar on December 7, 1705, the day of the Battle of Chamkaur, and confined to the cold tower of Fort Sirhind. The place is today marked by the Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib complex, where the Sahidi Jor Mel is celebrated every year at the end of December. The battle pitted the Mughal coalition forces under the Aurangzeb regime, which included state forces Rajput and Gujjar, and the Khalsa led by Guru Gobind Singh, whose eldest sons Ajit Singh (17) and Jujhar Singh (13 years) were killed in action. Forty Khalsa soldiers are said to have clashed with a million Mughal soldiers before being finally wiped out. Guru Gobind Singh fled to Machhiwara, in the present-day district of Ludhiana, where he was rescued by two Pathans, Ghani Khan and Nabi Khan, in whose honor the Gurdwara Sri Ghani Khan Nabi Khan stands. He was taken to the principality of Raikot – also near Ludhiana – where he was sheltered by the Muslim feudal lord Rajput Rai Kalha whose photo was installed next to Guru Gobind Singh in the Central Sikh Museum in Amritsar in 2017 The descendants of Kalha, now in Vancouver, Canada, are custodians of the relic of the Ganga Sagar brass jug in which Guru Gobind Singh is said to have served milk. The encyclopedia says that the Sahibzades were produced before the faujdar or Mughal governor of Sirhind, Nawab Wazir Khan, on December 9 of the same year, who “tried to entice the Sahibzadas to embrace Islam with promises of wealth. and honors, but they rejected the suggestion…. The death penalty was finally handed down. The offer of clemency instead of conversion was reiterated on December 11, upon which the two boys were “sentenced to be sealed alive in a wall.” According to tradition, when the masonry around their tender bodies reached chest height, it collapsed. This place is marked by the Gurdwara Bhora Sahib. The offer of clemency was also given the next day and, when they refused, “were put to death by execution”. Their grandmother died in the Cold Tower upon hearing the news, and the place is marked with the Gurdwara Burj Mata Gujari. William Irvine’s last Mughals report that Wazir Khan was beheaded by warrior Khalsa Fateh Singh during the Battle of Chappar Chiri in 1710. Paramvir Singh, head of the encyclopedia of Sikhism department at the University of Punjabi, said The telegraph: “We fear that the martyrdom of the Sahibzade is limited to nationalism. The nation is not above mankind, and the The gurus have protected humanity from the tyranny of the ruling classes. We want Sikh history to be studied from the right perspective. A series of events have raised concerns about the intentions of the BJP. Modi had published a Uttar Pradesh government pamphlet last month in Varanasi, titled Sri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Ka Gauravshali Itihas. He said, “In fact, the Sikh faith was established in the Punjab to protect the Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) from the Mughals. The Sikh religion had deep links with Kashi since the city was the spiritual capital of Sanatana Dharma…. According to belief, the Panj Piaras (five beloved), through whom the Khalsa Panth was founded by Guru Gobind Singh, were first sent to Kashi so that they could attain full knowledge of Sanatana Dharma and be ready for its protection. “It’s totally misleading,” Paramvir Singh explained. “The five Sikhs who went to Kashi were not the Panj Piaras. They were sent to learn Sanskrit and Indian traditions. The Khalsas were bred not only to protect a community, but to save humanity from the priestly and ruling class…. There have been similar attempts to distort history in the past, but Sikhs are now much more aware and are responding publicly. “ Amandeep Sandhu, author and columnist of the history of Punjab, wrote on Facebook: “If it is to win over the Sikhs after the decision to repeal the agricultural laws on the occasion of the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev n did not work, then this is an error. The Sahibzadas, although young, are not considered prom – children. Sikhs call the youngest Sahibzadas Babas, venerated elders. The reason is that their martyrdom is at the heart of Sikh history. He added: “If this is a ploy to show that Sikhs are still unhappy – even after the nation wants to respect their martyrs – they are talking about the name of the day, then it works for the Sangh. This is because the Sangh forgets that names are also a matter of dignity. When you name something, it cannot answer you. But when you name people or a historical event, it makes no sense to name them if the core of the people does not find dignity in the name. Sandhu told the newspaper: “The BJP is making mistakes or doing nonsense in the Punjab, which creates a lot of problems. This debate on the nature of the Sikh faith is old, promoted by the RSS, and has never found roots in the Punjab.

