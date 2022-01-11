Donald Trump’s lawyer said fiery speech before Capitol riot was part of official presidential duties





Donald Trump’s lawyer has said the former US president cannot be prosecuted for his fiery speech before the Capitol riot because he was acting within his official presidential duties.

Key points: A 1982 Supreme Court case concluded that presidents were immune from prosecution for their official acts. Counsel for the plaintiffs argues that Mr. Trump’s speech was a campaign event.

Mr. Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, said in a court hearing Monday that Mr. Trump was “immune”, or protected, from three lawsuits brought by Democratic members of Congress and two police officers.

“The immunity of the executive must be broad,” said Mr Binnall.

The lawsuits, filed by plaintiffs including U.S. Democratic Reps Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler, argue Mr. Trump is responsible for injuries inflicted on police and politicians.

In that case, a 1982 Supreme Court case ruled that presidents were immune from prosecution for their official acts.

During the five-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta of the District of Columbia lobbied lawyers for both sides on the limits of that presidential immunity.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Joseph Sellers countered that Mr. Trump’s speech was a campaign event, not an official act, and that it was “inconceivable” that the Supreme Court intended to protect presidents prosecution for this type of conduct.

“There is no legitimate role in fomenting an insurgency targeting Congress,” Sellers said.

Democratic lawmakers invoked an 1871 law that banned political intimidation and was passed to fight the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan.

Lawsuits accuse the attack on Capitol Hill was a direct result of Mr. Trump’s actions, including the speech given to thousands of supporters who then stormed the building in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s election .

Judge Mehta did not render a ruling on Monday, saying at the hearing that the lawsuit raised difficult legal questions.

“If there is one thing this hearing has shown, it is that it is not an easy business,” he said.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6. (AP: John Minchillo)

At one point, the judge questioned whether Mr. Trump’s remarks in the aftermath of the Capitol siege were intended to encourage rioters.

“What should I do about the fact that the president did not report the conduct immediately?” Judge Mehta said to Mr Binnall.

“Isn’t that plausible enough to at least plausibly infer that the President agreed with the conduct of the people inside the Capitol that day? “

Mr Binnall replied: “The President cannot be sued for any kind of damages for failing to do something.”

Mr. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate for inciting a riot, which is also under investigation by a House select committee.

Mr Swalwell’s trial includes similar allegations against Trump allies who also spoke at the January 6 rally, including campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr, and Republican Congressman Mo Brooks.

Mr Brooks, representing himself at the hearing, asked Judge Mehta to dismiss Mr Swalwell’s claims against him.

Mr Brooks argued that his remarks at the January 6 rally fell within his duties as a member of the House.

A law called the Westfall Act protects federal employees from prosecution for actions taken in the course of their work.

Mr. Trump and his co-defendants argued that their remarks leading up to the Jan.6 attack were political speech protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Reuters

