Xi welcomes relations with Belarus and Malta







President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year’s Eve speech to ring in 2022 on Friday evening, December 31, 2021. (Photo / Xinhua) President: China is ready to practice true multilateralism amid global complexities China is ready to work with the international community to practice true multilateralism amid regional and global complexities, President Xi Jinping said in telephone conversations Monday with the Belarusian and Maltese presidents. In conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Xi said the two countries have coordinated effectively on multilateral occasions, such as at the United Nations, and have firmly supported each other in their core interests, embodying the strategic value of Sino-Belarusian cooperation. In the new circumstances, the two sides must pursue close coordination, practice true multilateralism and remain committed to the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, he said. China is opposed to any external interference in Belarusian internal affairs and will always support the eastern European country as it pursues a development path in accordance with its own conditions, Xi added. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus. Xi said that over the past three decades, the two countries have become comprehensive strategic partners with successful results achieved in the joint construction of the Belt and Road and major projects such as the China-Belarus Industrial Park. Standing at the new starting point presented by the anniversary, the two sides should expand bilateral trade, strengthen cooperation in areas such as innovation, digital development and COVID-19 vaccines, and ensure the sustainable development of the China-Europe Railway Express. Lukashenko said his country hopes to maintain close communication and coordination with China amid deep and complex changes, both regionally and internationally. In his phone conversation with Maltese President George Vella, Xi hailed China and Malta as old and tried friends, saying the two countries offer a model for relations between countries of different sizes and with different systems. social, different histories and cultures. As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malta, Xi called on the two countries to engage in mutual respect and mutual trust, promote the joint construction of the Belt and the Road and to expand cooperation in key areas. including trade and investment, health and clean energy. Noting that Malta has always been strong in promoting China-EU relations, Xi said China will work with the southern European country to jointly maintain the general direction of China-EU cooperation and promote healthy and stable development of China-EU relations. Xi also said that all the work to prepare for the upcoming Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is basically finished, and China will host the Games in a simple, safe and wonderful way with the support of the international community. Vella said her country cherishes the valuable opportunities offered by the joint construction of the Belt and Road and will continue the related cooperation.



