Rounds does not back down from Trump, who “lost the 2020 election”





Senator Mike Rounds Mike RoundsGOP has said he will “carefully consider” another sneak peek of Trump’s Sunday broadcasts: Congress marks its anniversary on January 6; US, Russia to hold talks amid mounting tensions Democrats push Manchin over ‘nuclear option’ for voting rights MORE (RS.D.) released a fiery statement on Monday in response to criticism of the Former President TrumpDonald TrumpJim Jordan dismisses Jan 6 panel’s request for cooperation in investigation, Rebecca Kleefisch raises $ 0.3 million in Wisconsin gubernatorial bid, Raffensperger hits challenger Trump endorsed MORE “double-minded”, saying he stuck to his rejection of Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election and that he was not surprised the former president went wild.

I am disappointed but not surprised by the reaction of the former presidents. However, the facts remain the same. I stand by my statement. The former president lost the 2020 election, Rounds said in a statement.

Monday’s rounds added that if they were honest, there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would have tampered with the election results.

As the Republican Party, we need to focus on what lies ahead, not the past. Elections are about increasing support for your party, not further dividing it, Rounds said.

Attacking Republicans will certainly not result in a winning formula. Nor tell citizens not to vote. If we want to win in 2022 and 2024, we must move forward together, he added.

Rounds accurately described the 2020 election results, but the setback is notable both because he is a generally low-profile senator and comes from a state deeply pro-Trump.

Rounds found himself in Trump’s sights after he said in an interview with ABCs This Week that the 2020 election was, indeed, fair and noted that several reviews of suspected fraud cases established that the President BidenJoe BidenAustralia Agrees $ 0.5 Billion Reservoir Deal With United States: Jim Jordan Report Rejects Jan 6 Panel Request To Cooperate In Investigation. SALT’s change on the ice in the MORE Senate victory was legitimate.

“Although there were a few irregularities, none of the irregularities would have increased to the point where they would have changed the outcome of the vote in a single state,” Rounds said in the interview.

Trump lashed out at Rounds, asking if the South Dakota senator was crazy or just stupid and vowed he would never back that asshole again. Tours are not eligible for re-election before 2026.

Trump’s backlash at the Rounds comes despite the two not having major clashes during Trump’s tenure. The Rounds, like most Senate Republicans, twice voted to clear Trump in the 2020 and 2021 impeachment trials. He also opposed the challenge to the Electoral College results on January 6.

Trump falsely claimed for months that the 2020 election was stolen. Election experts and his own Attorney General Bill Barr have dismissed his claims of widespread fraud, and his legal team have lost dozens of court battles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/589092-rounds-doesnt-back-down-from-trump-who-lost-the-2020-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos