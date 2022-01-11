Boris Johnson under increasing pressure on cost of living crisis

Labor will press Boris Johnson on Tuesday to remove value added tax from household energy bills, forcing a parliamentary vote on the issue that will expose conservative divisions over how to resolve the cost crisis of life.

The British Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak met on Sunday to discuss measures to ease pressures on household budgets, after Johnson last week called the VAT decision a “blunt instrument “.

Sunak officials are considering a one-off tax on booming North Sea oil and gas companies, which are booming due to soaring gas prices, to raise around £ 1bn to help offset rising household energy bills.

The Treasury is skeptical of such a tax, fearing it could freeze investments, reduce supply and push up oil and gas prices. But a Sunak ally said, “We’re not ruling anything out at this point. “

Johnson and Sunak are under pressure to help families weather the cost of living crisis from Tory MPs and normally supportive newspapers including the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Sun.

Labor will exploit these tensions on Tuesday by forcing a vote in the House of Commons that would allow the opposition party to introduce legislation to reduce VAT on household energy bills from 5% to zero for a year.

Boris Johnson defended the policy during the Brexit referendum in 2016, and in recent days a number of Tory MPs have endorsed the move to zero VAT on home energy.

Ed Miliband, shadow climate change secretary, said: “The government – and all Tory MPs who have already backed a VAT cut on home energy bills – should keep their promises and vote with Labor for remove the tax for one year. “

The Labor procedural motion, if approved, would allow the party to introduce a bill to reduce VAT on national energy bills on February 1, a possibility Johnson will want to shut down.

Johnson and Sunak agreed that the cost of living crisis is so vast that the government should not rush to announce measures to alleviate it. “We have to get it right,” a government insider said.

The crisis could peak in April when millions of families face an increase in the annual energy price cap – currently £ 1,277 but expected to rise to around £ 2,000 – which will coincide with tax changes that could cost the country typical household £ 600 per year.

But, in the meantime, No 10 will be rocked by demands from MPs and the media to come up with a plan.

Sunak has not ruled out a VAT cut on household energy bills, costing around £ 2bn, but he and Johnson fear it will benefit all households and not just those in the household. need it most.

Expanding the warm house rebate program, currently worth £ 140 each winter to 2.7 million poorest households, would be a more targeted approach. A taxpayer-funded payment of £ 300-8.5million would cost up to £ 2.5 billion.

advised

Labor and Liberal Democrats want a one-off tax on North Sea oil and gas companies to help cover additional household costs. Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP, said in November that high energy prices had turned his business into a “cash machine.”

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in September he was considering “all options” after the Spanish government introduced its own windfall tax on the energy sector.

But the Spanish experience has given British ministers pause for thought, officials say. Madrid watered down its energy tax after power companies said they were touching their investments in low-carbon energy programs.

advised

The idea of ​​an exceptional UK tax on North Sea producers is not new. Experts pointed out that successive governments have in the past regularly amended the tax regime covering North Sea production to reap higher revenues during periods of high oil or gas prices.

Meanwhile, Downing Street urged MPs to ‘hold back’ as they expected an independent review body to recommend a pay rise of around £ 2,000 to their annual pay of 81,932 £ in April, as the cost of living crisis hits. Labor leader Keir Starmer said MPs are not expected to rise, which is expected to be around 2.7%.