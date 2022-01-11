PM Narendra Modi after frontline workers and more than 60 citizens take a dose of precaution





On Monday, January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised those who have taken the precautionary dose against COVID-19 and called on all those who are eligible to be vaccinated. The Prime Minister wrote on his Twitter account: “India has started administering precautionary doses. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated today. I ask everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to fight COVID-19. “ Today, more than 9 million healthcare and frontline workers, and more than 60 citizens with co-morbidities have received their third Covid vaccine. “Precautionary doses” are being rolled out as the country experiences a massive peak in Covid cases. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 491,013 precautionary doses were administered to healthcare workers on Monday, 1,90,383 to front-line workers and 2,54,868 to the population over 60 with co-morbidities. India has started administering precautionary doses. Well done to those who got vaccinated today. I ask everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to fight COVID-19. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2022 Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide topped 152.78 crore (1.52.78.35.951) with more than 82 lakh (82,76,158) doses administered on Monday (up to 7 p.m.). Over 82 lakh doses include 21.49.200 administered to beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group. The total doses administered to this category of beneficiaries is 2,59,871,741 to date, the ministry said. The same COVID-19 vaccine that was administered in the two previous doses would be administered as a “precautionary dose” to these categories of beneficiaries. The number of daily vaccinations is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports from the day until late at night. The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16 with health workers (HCWs) vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers (FLW) began on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began from March 1 for people over 60 and those 45 and over with specified comorbid conditions. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Monday January 10, 2022 10:10 PM IST

