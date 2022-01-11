Opposition story on the “dead and buried” civil-military divide: PM Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again declared that his government’s relationship with the military was exceptional and that the opposition narrative of a rift between the government and the military was dead and buried.

In apparent response to his detractors, the prime minister told a meeting of party spokespersons on Monday that civil-military relations were unprecedented these days.

The prime minister had shared similar views when meeting with a journalist last week.

When asked amid rumors of a possible deal between the PML-N and the military to send his government to pack its bags if it feels threatened in any way, the prime minister said stated that he was not personally under any kind of pressure. He added that he had the support of government allies and expressed confidence that his government would complete its five-year term.

Speaking of the tragic incidents in Murree over the weekend, the Prime Minister believed that timely arrangements could have prevented the deaths of 22 people.

After attending the meeting, a close aide to the Prime Minister told Dawn that he praised the military for rushing to rescue those stranded in Murree and carrying out a rescue operation at the mountain station of Calamityhit.

Prime Minister Khan said the number of tourists to the country has increased despite the infrastructure being the same as several decades ago, stressing the need to improve facilities and build new hotels at tourist spots. .

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin also informed the meeting of the agreements reached by the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also claimed that food prices were falling.

PM attacks Modi regime

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan called the extremist agenda of the government led by Narendra Modi a real and ongoing threat to peace in the region, saying all minorities in India were in the crosshairs of extremist groups operating under patronage. of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister lambasted Mr. Modi for his continued silence and inaction against extremist Hindustva groups who called for genocide of minorities in the country.

Mr Khan said the extremist ideology of the ruling BJP was at the root of the provocations against Indian minorities.

Under the extremist ideology of the BJP Modi government, all religious minorities in India have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups, he said and urged the international community to heed the calls and act against them.

Last month, the leaders of several far-right groups in India called for the ethnic cleansing of minorities in the country, targeting in particular its 200 million Muslims.

The hate speech conclave was reportedly hosted by Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from December 17-19 in the city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.

It has also been reported that Hindu leader Narsinghanand has been accused on several occasions of instigating community tensions against the Muslim community.

Likewise, Sadhvi Annapurna, the secretary general of the Hindu Mahasabha political party, also called for arms and incitement to genocide.

Nothing is possible without weapons. If you want to eliminate their population, then kill them. Be ready to kill and be ready to go to jail. Even if 100 of us are ready to kill 20 lakhs (Muslims), then we will be victorious and go to jail, he said.

Restructuring of the PTI

Prime Minister Khan also chaired a meeting of senior PTI leaders on Monday, calling on them to take effective action to further strengthen the organizational structure of PTIs across the country.

He also called for activating the workers of the PTI to succeed in the next local elections.

Newly appointed General Secretary Asad Umar briefed the meeting on the party’s reorganization plans.

Following their unexpected defeat in the recent local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, considered a stronghold of the PTI, the prime minister dissolved the party’s organizational structure across the country and formed a committee of senior party leaders to oversee the reorganization of party officials.

PTI President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak, President of Punjab Shafqat Mahmood, President of South Punjab Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, President of Sindh Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, President of Balochistan Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri and Additional Secretary General Aamirmad Qasim Khan Suri Kiyani attended the meeting.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 January 2022

