Democrats: Jokowi must pay attention to minister’s motivation to propose term extension





Merdeka.com – The statement by Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia that businessmen hope that the 2024 presidential election will be postponed rekindles the controversy over the presidential term. The Democratic Party responded by asking President Joko Widodo or Jokowi examine the motivation of his assistant. The Democratic Party has reminded President Jokowi not to fall for the whispers of his collaborators. According to the head of the Democratic Party’s Strategic Communications Agency, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, President Soeharto was once pressured to extend his term at the end of the New Order on behalf of the people. “Is there now an attempt to lead Mr. Joko Widodo to the same fate as President Soeharto, by continuing to echo the proposed three terms?” Herzaky said, quoted in a press release, Tuesday (11/1). Democrats have asked Jokowi to start examining the motives of those around him who have proposed extending the presidential term. “President Joko Widodo must start paying attention to the motivations of his entourage which continue to echo the proposed extension of the term or three terms,” ​​Herzaky said. 2 pages of 2

Not compliant with the Reform Trust According to him, Bahlil’s proposal amounts to going against President Jokowi’s directives. Because on several occasions, he refused to extend his mandate. The proposal to extend the term is seen as embarrassing Jokowi and slaps him. “It may lose the authority of the president if his assistants have started to dare to oppose him,” Herzaky said. Democrats suggested Jokowi should be more assertive and berate his aides who offered to extend the term. Moreover, the proposal betrays the reform mandate. Herzaky questioned the intention of those close to Jokowi to return to the dark era of democracy in the New Order era. “Perhaps it would be better for President Joko Widodo to be firm and courageous in berating his assistants who encouraged him to betray the mandate and the ideals of the 1998 reform struggle,” he said. declared. Democrats have called on presidential aides to discharge their duties and responsibilities well, without making controversial statements, so that Jokowi can weather the pandemic and restore the economy. “Don’t make noise by making unnecessary statements. People are in trouble, let’s focus on helping people,” he concluded. [yan]

