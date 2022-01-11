Xi Jinping welcomes relations with Belarus and Malta

On the evening of Friday, December 31, 2021, President Xi Jinping gave a New Year’s speech, marking the year 2022. (Photo / Xinhua News Agency) President: China is ready to practice true multilateralism in a complex world situation Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday in a phone call with the presidents of Belarus and Malta that China is ready to work with the international community to practice true multilateralism in complex regional and global situations. In a telephone interview with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Xi Jinping said the two countries have coordinated effectively on multilateral occasions such as the United Nations and strongly support their core interests, which reflects the strategic value of Sino-Belarusian cooperation. In the new circumstances, the two sides must continue to cooperate closely, practice true multilateralism and firmly protect the international system with the United Nations at its center and the international order based on international law. China opposes the interference of external forces in Belarusian internal affairs and will always support the countries of Eastern Europe to follow a development path that suits their own national conditions. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus. Xi Jinping said that over the past 30 years, the two countries have become comprehensive strategic partners, and the joint construction of major projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Sino-Belarusian industrial park had achieved successful results. Standing at the new starting point of the anniversary, the two sides should expand bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in areas such as innovation, digital development and COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the sustainable development of China-trains. Europe. Lukashenko said that in the context of deep and complex regional and international changes, Lukashenko hopes to maintain close communication and coordination with China. In a phone conversation with Maltese President Vera, Xi Jinping said China and Malta are old and good friends who are tried and true. model. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. Xi Jinping called on the two countries to adhere to mutual respect and trust, promote joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and expand cooperation in key areas. Including trade and investment, health and clean energy. President Xi said that Malta has always vigorously encouraged the development of China-EU relations and that China is willing to work with Malta to jointly grasp the general direction of China-EU cooperation and promote the healthy and stable development of relations. China-EU. Xi Jinping also said that preparations for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games are almost complete, and China will host the Olympics in a simple, safe and exciting way with the support of the international community. Villa said his country cherished the valuable opportunities brought by the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and would continue to promote relevant cooperation.



