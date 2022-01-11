Civil lawsuits against Trump seek damages for January 6 attack





WASHINGTON Members of Congress, police and government watch groups argued in federal court Monday that Donald J. Trump was responsible for significant financial damage for his role in inspiring the Jan.6 attack on Congress, by initiating a series of civil lawsuits against the former president amid growing frustration that he faced no penalty for the riot.

For nearly five hours in U.S. District Court for Washington, lawyers made their case against Mr. Trump, saying he deserved to be held accountable for setting a violent crowd on fire, despite protections generally broad in matters of immunity for speeches and actions of the President. during his tenure.

Mr Trump sent the crowd he gathered, said Joseph Sellers, counsel for a group of House Democrats, including Representatives Barbara Lee of California, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Hank Johnson of Georgia . After seeing that they were breaking into the Capitol, instead of trying to calm them down, he retweeted his inflammatory remarks from the previous rally.

In a hearing to see whether the lawsuits can go ahead, Judge Amit P. Mehta focused on why Mr. Trump failed to act faster to quash the crowd. He asked Mr Trump’s lawyers if the president’s slowness in response wasn’t proof that he was okay with the siege after he told the crowd to fight like hell and walk up to it. at the Capitol.

You have a period of almost two hours in which the president is not using Twitter or any other type of communication and says: Stop. Get out of the Capitol, the judge said, adding: If my words were misinterpreted and led to violence, wouldn’t a reasonable person whose words were misinterpreted would come out and say: Wait a minute. Stop?

Mr Trumps’ attorney, Jesse R. Binnall, argued the lawsuits should be dismissed because his crowd-igniting remarks were protected by Presidential immunity and his First Amendment right to free speech. He claimed that Mr. Trump told the crowd to march peacefully and patriotically on Capitol Hill.

These cases should be dismissed because they should never have been brought in the first place, Mr Binnall said. The complaints themselves lack any legal basis. Instead, they are full of propaganda intended to achieve a political rather than a legal objective.

Understand the January 6 survey. The Justice Department and a select House committee are investigating the events of the Capitol Riot. Here is where they stand:

Judge Mehta also filed a lawsuit against the organizers of the 2017 murderous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, noting that the allegations against white nationalist Richard Spencer and other defendants included inciting violence and then his inability to stop it. Jurors in the case have held organizers liable under state law for injuries inflicted on counter-protesters, awarding more than $ 25 million in damages.

But Judge Mehta wrestled openly on Monday with the constitutional questions of trying to hold a president accountable in civil courts. He noted that presidents could only be criminally prosecuted after leaving office, but said the Supreme Court had granted even broader immunity protections from civil prosecution.

It is not an easy matter, the judge said. I have struggled with a lot of these questions because they raise a lot of important constitutional questions.

The House Democrats’ trial accuses Mr. Trump, his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and two militia groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, of plotting to incite violence on January 6. (Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, had been a plaintiff in the lawsuit but stepped down after being appointed chairman of the House committee investigating the attack.)

A second complaint was filed by Representative Eric Swalwell, Democrat of California, against Mr. Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., Mr. Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks, Republican of Alabama, accusing them of inciting violence a crowd.

A third was filed by two Capitol Hill police officers who argued Mr. Trump was responsible for the physical and emotional injuries they suffered as a result of the day’s events.

Mr Brooks, who wore a bulletproof vest on stage at a rally leading up to the violence as he asked the crowd to start jotting down names and kicking ass, pictured at Monday’s hearing after the Justice Department refused to do so. He argued that his own efforts to undermine the 2020 election were no different from the tactics used by Democrats, who opposed previous presidential certifications.

It was not to incite people to attack the Capitol, he said of his speech.

The lawsuits are an effort to subject Mr. Trump to some sort of liability a year after the attack.

By a vote of 43 to 57 last year, the Senate acquitted Mr. Trump of incitement to insurgency, falling short of the two-thirds needed to convict him.

After voting to acquit him, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, appeared to take legal action against Mr Trump, saying he was practically and morally responsible for the violence and could still be held responsible for anything. which he had done while in office as an ordinary citizen.

Key figures from the January 6 InquiryCard 1 out of 10

Mark Meadows. Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, who initially provided the panel with a wealth of documents showing the extent of his role in efforts to overturn the election, is now refusing to cooperate. The House voted to recommend that Mr. Meadows be detained for criminal contempt of Congress.

Scott Perry and Jim Jordan. Republican officials from Pennsylvania and Ohio are among a group of GOP congressmen who have been deeply involved in the efforts to overturn the election. Both Mr. Perry and Mr. Jordan refused to cooperate with the panel.

Michael Flynn. Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser attended an Oval Office meeting on December 18 where attendees discussed the seizure of voting machines and the invocation of certain emergency powers in national security. Mr. Flynn filed a complaint to block the subpoenas.

John Eastman. The lawyer has come under intense scrutiny since writing a memo outlining how Mr. Trump could stay in power. Mr. Eastman was present at a meeting of Trump’s allies at the Willard Hotel, which became one of the main focus of the panel.

To date, Mr. Trump has not been the subject of any subpoena from the Justice Department or the House committee investigating the Capitol Riot.

Alan Rozenshtein, a former Justice Department official who teaches at the University of Minnesota Law School, said he disagreed with Mr. Trump’s attorney’s claim according to which there was virtually no situation in which a president could be sued. But he also said lawyers for the plaintiffs may not have convincingly argued that presidential immunity does not apply in this particular case.

This is a difficult case, this is my result, Mr Rozenshstein said.

The arguments came after four police officers injured in the attack filed three separate federal lawsuits last week to hold Mr. Trump accountable for the violence.

The latest, filed by Capitol Police Officer Briana Kirkland, says she left the Capitol on January 6 covered in chemical spray, in blood, with a traumatic brain injury that would cost her a year of her personal life and professional, and physical and personal injuries that will be with it indefinitely.

Further lawsuits were filed by Officer Marcus Moore, a 10-year Capitol Police veteran who invokes the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, and two Washington policemen, Bobby Tabron and DeDivine K. Carter, who have been attacked outside the Capitol in an area officers now call the tunnel of death.

The lawsuits bring to at least seven the number of people filed against Mr. Trump by people who were on Capitol Hill during the attack.

Katie Benner contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/10/us/politics/trump-jan-6-lawsuits.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos