Prime Minister Imran condemns Modi for his silence on calls for genocide against minorities in India





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday blasted the Indian government led by Narendra Modi for its persistent silence on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit for genocide of minorities in India, especially the Muslim community.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran said: “The continued silence of the Modi government on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in December for the genocide of minorities in India, especially of the 200 million Muslims , raises the question of whether the BJP government supports this call.

The violent hate speech was made during Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, December 17-19, 2021.

In a series of Tweets, the Prime Minister urged the international community to take note of the calls and act against them. He said that under the extremist ideology of the BJP Modi government, Hindutva groups have targeted all religious minorities in India.

“The extremist program of the Modi government is a real and current threat to peace in our region,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

As the Prime Minister tweeted, the Supreme Court of India has decided to take up a case related to hate speech, including open calls for genocide made during the conclave, NDTV reported.

“We will deal with the case,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, quoted by the media outlet.

According to Time of India, up to 200,000 Muslims gathered in the town of Bareilly last week and volunteered for what they called mass sacrifices to protest hate speech.

FO worries about calls for a Muslim genocide

On December 27, Pakistan deplored calls by Hindutva leaders for Muslim genocide in India and deplored New Delhi’s inaction on this issue.

To express Pakistan’s serious concerns about calls for a Muslim genocide, the Indian charge d’affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it was highly reprehensible that Hindu Raksha Senas Prabodhanand Giri and other leading Hindutva figures who called for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims did not express any regret or that the Indian government has not condemned or taken any action against them so far.

Indian police open investigation

Indian police said in December they opened an investigation into an event in which hard-line Hindu supporters called for mass killings of minority Muslims.

A speaker at the rally told the crowd that people shouldn’t worry about going to jail for killing Muslims, according to a video.

“Even if only a hundred of us become soldiers and kill two million, we will be victorious. […] If you maintain this attitude only, then you will be able to protect sanatana dharma (an absolute form of Hinduism), ”said the woman.

The meeting in the holy city of Haridwar in the north of the country brought together at least one member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP.

Prabodhanand Giri, the leader of an often-pictured Hindu fringe group with senior BJP members, called for a “cleanup” and for those present to be “ready to die or kill”.

“Like in Myanmar, the police, politicians, army and all Hindus in India must collect the weapons and do this cleansing. There is no other option,” we heard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/924117-pm-imran-blasts-modi-for-silence-over-calls-for-genocide-of-minorities-in-india The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos