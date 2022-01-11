Jokowi: Even though the pandemic is under control, you still have to be careful





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia should be grateful because so far the Covid-19 case was still under control. it is revealed Jokowi delivering a speech on the 49th anniversary of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI) virtually from the State Palace on Monday (01/10/2022). According to information from the Cabinet Secretariat’s office, daily confirmed cases as of January 9, 2021 reached 529 cases. This figure is down 99% from the peak in July 2021. “Alhamdulillah, we thank God for the presence of Allah, we have managed to manage this very complex health challenge. If we look at the month of July, we are really in a horror filled position with a count of 56,000 cases per day, “Jokowi said in an official statement from the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday (10/1/2022). In addition, the government’s continued efforts to speed up vaccination have made Indonesia one of the five countries with the most vaccinations in the world. “The first dose reached 81 percent and the second dose reached 56 percent, and 29 provinces out of a total of 34 provinces injected the first dose reaching the target above 70 percent. We must also be grateful for this, ”he continued. Even though the pandemic is currently under control, President Jokowi has called on all segments of society to remain vigilant and cautious, especially with the Omicron variant outbreak. “Even though we have been successful in controlling the pandemic, we still need to be careful, we still need to be aware of the potential risk of a pandemic due to the Omicron variant,” he concluded. Jokowi also reiterated the government’s commitment to commit to continue efforts to improve the standard of living of the population despite the challenges of the current Covid-19 pandemic. “Pandemics cannot stop our efforts to improve the standard of living of the people,” he said. # satgascovid19 #ingatpesanibu #pakaimasker #jagajarak #jagajarakhindarikerumunan #cucitangan Watch the selected videos below: quality content

