Boris Johnson faces official grilling over four evenings after email bombing BYOB bash

Sue Gray is said to be reviewing at least six social gatherings that took place in Downing Street and across Whitehall in 2020 and is expected to ask Boris Johnson about them

Boris Johnson is expected to be questioned personally as a witness to several anti-containment rallies at No 10.

Whitehall executor Sue Gray is expected to question the PM about his role in the rallies as part of his investigation.

The senior official is said to be reviewing at least six social gatherings that took place in Downing Street and across Whitehall in 2020.

Sources suggested Ms Gray was likely to question Mr Johnson, who was said to have been present at four of the rallies under investigation.

A source said: “She wouldn’t want to lead an investigation that appears to avoid speaking to potential witnesses. It might raise eyebrows if she doesn’t.”

Mr Johnson has been rocked by the explosive allegations of social gatherings, first revealed by the Daily Mirror. Any suggestion that he personally broke the rules would be deeply damaging.

It came after an explosive email showed Downing Street staff were invited by one of the Prime Minister’s top officials to a drink in Garden No.10 during the first Covid lockdown.

The post suggested that they should "make the most of the good weather" even though the rest of the country was prohibited from meeting more than one person outside.















Witnesses said around 40 people were present, including Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie, and that there were long tables loaded with drinks, crisps, sausage rolls and other picnic foods.

The email represents the first evidence of the May 20, 2020 social rally, first revealed by former No.10 aide Dominic Cummings on Friday.

Labor demanded that all evidence be turned over to the Metropolitan Police who have so far refused to investigate the party’s allegations but are finally in talks over the party’s “violations” from Downing Street after the invitation by 100 person email.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of numerous reports of alleged violations of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20, 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office.

Just five days after the outdoor rally, Boris Johnson said police should step in to stop the outdoor rallies.















And less than an hour before the May 20 rally, Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden told the public at Daily Briefing No.10 to stick to paired meetings outside despite the sunshine.

On Monday, Mr Johnson repeatedly failed to deny attending the ‘BYOB’ party in the Downing Street Garden.

The Prime Minister dodged questions about the event during a visit to a vaccination clinic after claiming he was present at the event, described by a source as “good booze” with his wife Carrie.

The email, revealed by ITV News, was sent by the Prime Minister's Senior Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to more than 100 staff at No 10, including assistants, speech writers and staff door.















The senior official wrote: “Hello everyone. After an incredibly busy time, it would be nice to enjoy the good weather and have a socially distanced drink in Garden No10 tonight. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own. own alcohol! “

When asked on Monday whether he and his wife Carrie attended the May 20 event, Mr Johnson repeatedly told reporters: ‘All of this, as you know, is the subject of a appropriate investigation by Sue Gray. “

Just five days after the rally, the prime minister himself said police should step in to stop people from having outdoor parties.

Claire de Harpenden asked Mr Johnson at Daily Briefing No.10 how people meeting outdoors in large groups could be discouraged from breaking the rules.















He replied, “The only reason we have been able to make as much progress as we have, the only reason I am able to announce that we are finally in a position to start recovering the schools, to start to recover the retail business from June 1, it is because this country has respected the rules of social distancing.

“So, Claire, don’t hesitate to talk to people yourself if you feel they are not obeying the rules. But the police will step in if necessary and encourage people to obey the law.”

The rally is separate from that of May 15, 2020, a photo of which showed Mr Johnson and his wife sitting with No 10 staff on the terrace with a bottle of wine and cheese.

Covid legal expert Adam Wagner said the event appeared “unlikely to be legal for attendees.”

“Being away from home was illegal at the time unless (the only potentially relevant exception) was for the need to work,” Mr Wagner said on social media.

“‘Social distancing drinks’ / ‘BYOB’ doesn’t sound like work.”

Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner told Sky News last night: ‘If the Prime Minister knew about this party, attended this party and all other evidence and parties that would have taken place – all this evidence – if the law has been broken – must be turned over to the police.

“No one is above the law in this country and they need to be treated appropriately.”

Labor MP Neil Coyle called on Scotland Yard to investigate, saying: ‘The Met can no longer continue to ignore the Downing Street transgressions.

“As most of us have adjusted to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, there has been rampant rule violation at the top of this government and prosecution must follow.”