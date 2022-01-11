“Worried” for the safety of PM Modis, I called Channi: Priyanka Gandhi





I want to clarify that Modi ji is the Prime Minister of the country and not of a party



On Monday, January 10, 2022, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that she had called the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, after worrying for the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modis and that the Chief Minister had not informed her. Following a comment by Mr. Channi that he had informed Ms. Vadra of the fear of security, the Bharatiya Janata party made it a political issue, questioning the constitutional position that Ms. Vadra considered the minister to be. chief had to inform him. If the Chief Minister had called me to inform me, then their [BJP] the objection would have been right. I have no constitutional position. The truth is, when I saw the Prime Minister on TV I was very worried. I was very worried for the safety of the prime minister and wanted to know from Channi ji if our government had faltered anywhere, old Hindi TV channelAaj Takin an interview. I want to clarify that Modi ji is the Prime Minister of the country and not of a party. Its security is essential for the country and for every citizen, she added. Also read: Supreme Court panel to investigate PM Modi security breach The Congress leader said no one should politicize or take lightly the issue of the Prime Minister’s security. Our family has seen what happens when there is politicization of security, Ms. Vadra said. When asked if there had been laxity on the part of the state government, she replied: I don’t want to go into detail. Our government has given its version and there is now a Supreme Court investigation. Let the investigation unfold and the truth will emerge. Whether the 2022 Assembly elections will be a game-changer for Congress will not be known until March 10 (the day of the recount), but the Congress leader says they have worked very hard to strengthen the organization. party at the bloc level. Today, I can proudly say that we have our party organization at the bloc, village and nyay panchayat level, she said. On Monday, the party’s Central Election Commission (CEC) reportedly met virtually to shortlist potential candidates for upcoming Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. In a related development, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: Now is the right time to defeat # Elections2022 hate.

