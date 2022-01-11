Billionaire investor says US needs a dose of common prosperity from China

Ray Dalio, founder of $ 150 billion investment firm Bridgewater Associates, urged countries including the United States to close their wealth gaps, while praising China’s drive to achieve common prosperity .

Pressure from President Xi Jinping is helping to redistribute wealth and opportunities more equitably among his people, enabling the economy to draw on a larger talent pool, Dalio said at an investment conference of UBS Group AG on Monday. The campaign is often misunderstood by international investors, who fear the country will revert to the communist model under Chairman Mao Zedong, he added.

First you get rich, then you strive to distribute those opportunities more equitably, ”Dalio, known as a long-time devotee of China, said via a video link. The United States, through its own system, needs more common prosperity, and many other countries are doing it. “

Dalios’ comments come as his support for the nation and his government has recently drawn criticism from politicians and caused tension with his own former chief executive, David McCormick, who is considering running for the Senate. In China, the decision to close the country’s wide and persistent wealth gap has involved regulators targeting the tech sector in particular, alarming investors.

Authorities are also trying to curb what the government sees as societal excesses, including rabid celebrity fandoms, college training schools and video games. The MSCI China Index fell nearly 23% last year, the worst drop since 2008, as investor concerns about the political and regulatory environment were compounded by Covid-19.

For nearly 40 years, Dalio has spoken of his fascination with China and has been a vocal amplifier – and at times controversial – of the nation and its government. In 1995, Dalio sent his then 11-year-old son Matt to live and attend school in Beijing for a year.

Talent generation

You don’t know where the best talent will come from. It is just as likely to come from the poor, the disadvantaged as it is from the best prepared, ”Dalio said of the Chinese leadership’s common prosperity campaign. So you call on that talent, and you make a better economy more prosperous and you create a more just system. “

China’s relentless regulatory crackdown has divided Wall Street, fueling speculation about where the ax might fall next. George Soros criticized Xis’ policies and said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last year that pouring billions of dollars into China is now a tragic mistake.

In contrast, Dalio said the United States is a riskier place to invest, using criteria such as income generation versus spending, assets versus liabilities, as well as the country’s internal order and the likelihood of external conflicts.

What we see by most of them is that the United States faces more of these risky elements, as well as other things like education levels, competitive advantages, etc. the rate of change is slower than China, he added.

Bridgewater has been managing Chinese state money since 1993, including around $ 5 billion for the sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In November, Bridgewater raised 8 billion yuan ($ 1.3 billion) for a new private fund in China, making it the world’s largest hedge fund player in the country.

Dalio caused a stir at his home with his comments on China in an interview with CNBC on Nov. 30, leading McCormick to tell staff he disagreed with the views of billionaires.

Shouldn’t I be investing in the US because of our own human rights issues and stuff? “Dalio said at the time. As a top down country,” he said. added about china, they behave like a strict parent. “

