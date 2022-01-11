Romney defends Bidens 2020 victory after Trump attacked GOP Sen. Rounds





Following an attack by former President Donald Trump, Senator Mitt Romney on Monday defended fellow Republican Mike Rounds of South Dakota for accurately stating that the 2020 election was fair and that Trump did not won.

During an appearance on ABCs This Week, Rounds were asked what he thought of his party members who accepted Trump’s refuted claim that his loss was due to voter fraud.

As part of our due diligence, we’ve looked at over 60 different charges in multiple states, Rounds replied. Although there were a few irregularities, none of the irregularities would have reached such a point as to alter the outcome of the vote in a single state. The election was fair, as fair as we have seen it. We just didn’t win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency.

Trump’s relentless campaign to convince the nation that Biden did not actually win the election, despite a 7 million vote margin in the popular vote and a resounding 306-232 victory in the Electoral College, served as the basis for the riot of January 6, 2021 at the Capitol by his supporters.

True to form, Trump released a statement on Monday lashing out at the rounds for denying his election claims, saying the senator had just woken up to the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.

Is he crazy or just stupid? Trump continued on the rounds remarks made this week, adding: The only reason he did this is because he got my approval and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has the time, and these are the only ones, the weak, who will stand out. Even if his election will not come for 5 years, I will never support this moron again.

Many election officials, as well as Trump’s own Justice Department and judges in several states, all concluded that the 2020 election was not marred by the type of fraud that would have reversed the outcome.

Romney, a longtime Trump antagonist, issued a statement in the days leading up to the Jan.6 certification of the Electoral College vote, making it clear that the election had been fairly decided and that a plan by Republican lawmakers to challenging it was undemocratic.

The blatant stratagem of voter rejection may strengthen the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The power of Congress to reject voters is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it, Romney said in his statement. More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice. President Trump’s lawyers have argued their case in dozens of courts; in all cases, they failed. The Justice Department found no evidence of impropriety sufficient to overturn the election. The Presidential Commission Against Election Fraud dissolved without finding such evidence.

After the House of Representatives impeached Trump, Romney then voted to condemn the president for his role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. The measure ultimately did not gain enough GOP votes in the Senate to condemn Trump.

Romney and Rounds, however, appear to have a dissenting opinion within their party regarding the outcome of the 2020 election. A Yahoo News / YouGov poll released last week found that three-quarters of Trump voters (75%) believe in wrong that the election was rigged and stolen, while only 9% believe Biden won fairly compared to 13% last January.

