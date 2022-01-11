Email Leak During Lockdown Fuels Boris Johnson Party Scandal | News





UBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of violating his country’s first coronavirus lockdown in May 2020 after a leaked email on Monday showed a senior official invited more than 100 workers to a garden- party. As reported by the Guardian, Johnson is believed to have attended the garden party despite strict measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 that severely limited gatherings. This was discovered after the emergence of an email invitation sent by Johnson Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to No 10 Employees Downing street. “Hello everyone, after what has been an incredibly busy time, we thought it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a socially distanced drink in Garden No.10 tonight,” the e -mail, obtained by ITV News, read. “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own alcohol!” ITV News reported that around 40 people attended the rally on May 20, 2020, including the Prime Minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson. In one photo previously published in the media, Johnson, his then-fiancée Carrie and Reynolds are seen enjoying wine and cheese with other people. However, Johnson’s office claimed the rally, which was said to have taken place five days earlier on May 15, was not a party. Instead, the photos represented them and the employees who were working. BORIS JOHNSON UNDER FIRE AFTER HAPPY HELP VIDEO ON CHRISTMAS PARTY DURING COVID LOCKOUT Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reminded the public of the lockdown rules on May 20, 2020, restricting outdoor gatherings to the same household or with a person outside the house if they stay two meters away. ‘from each other in an outdoor public place. The Metropolitan Police also reminded to the public of the same rules. Five other events involving No.10, the location of the Prime Minister’s office, are under investigation, including an alleged Christmas party in December 2020 and a party at the Education Ministry. Johnson, who has denied any wrongdoing, faces further calls to step down, especially after reports were released of Christmas parties being held at his residence in 2020 in violation of coronavirus restrictions. “Boris Johnson has always shown that he has no respect for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us,” said Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party. Guardian. “He’s trying to get those responsible to take responsibility for his own mistakes, but he’s setting the tone for the way Downing Street and the rest of the government operate. By the time this party took place, the main front-line workers line were working the clock to keep us all safe. People suffered loneliness and loss under unbelievably difficult circumstances. “ CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party, reiterated his call for Johnson’s impeachment and called for an investigation into the alleged violations. “Boris Johnson is not above the law, whatever he may think. There can be no one rule for the conservative elite and one for the rest of us ” Blackford tweeted. “The Downing Street parties must be investigated and if the Prime Minister broke the rules or the law, he must be held accountable.” Johnson spokespersons did not release any statement on the leaked email at the time of publication. metropolitan police confirmed investigators have heard of the alleged violations and are in contact with the Cabinet Office. Original location: Email leak during lockdown fuels Boris Johnson party scandal Washington Examiner Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazette.com/news/leaked-email-during-lockdown-adds-fuel-to-boris-johnson-party-scandal/article_dd00a696-8d5c-5100-8d6f-307b4a799137.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos