PM Security Breach: SC Forms New Investigation Group, Questions Center on Punjab Officer Advisories

The government of Punjab being opposed to the committee of the centers and seeking an independent investigation into the security breach during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to the state on Jan. 5, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday to set up a commission headed by one of its former judges to investigate the case.

He also questioned the Center about the justification notices given to the agents of the Punjab and described them as totally contradictory.

Indicating that the composition of the committee will be similar to that which it constituted on January 7 to secure the files of the visit of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, at the head of a bench also comprising the Judges Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said: We are thinking on these lines. A retired Supreme Court judge will lead the committee.

Hearing a plea from Delhi-based Lawyers Voice, the judiciary on January 7 asked the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to immediately seize and secure the recordings of the visit. The Registrar General was to be assisted by the Director General of Police, Union Territory of Chandigarh, and an officer from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), having at least the rank of Inspector General, appointed by the director general of the NIA.

Those officers aside, the new committee, the judiciary said, would include another member, most likely the additional director general of the Punjab police (intelligence).

Previously, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Center, urged the judiciary to allow the Committee of Centers to continue its investigation and file a report in court. But Punjabi attorney general DS Patwalia objected, who said the state had no hope in the committee of centers and urged the court to form an independent committee.

Mehta said that since there are concerns that the show cause opinions seek to preempt the outcome, the Center can assure that it will not take any action on the opinions until its committee considers the matter and tables a report to court.

But the bench then proposed the creation of a committee headed by one of its former judges.

The bench initially questioned whether the Punjab’s IG (Intelligence) could be part of the committee, but Mehta said the IG could also come under scrutiny, as it is also responsible for safety in accordance with the Blue Book on Safety.

Responding to a question from the bench, Patwalia said ADGP (Intelligence) could be included.

The bench said it would place a detailed order.

He asked the Center and the Punjab to suspend the investigations of the committees they had set up.

Explain Retreat to the center The Center was quick to take action against senior officials in the Punjab over the security breach, issuing just cause notices and warnings for action. The new probe panel by the SC Bench also makes the committees appointed by the Center and the Punjab redundant.

He questioned the Center about the justification notices issued to the Chief Secretary of the Punjab and to the DGP.

Judge Kohli said that the impression you give is that you have already made your decision, so what’s the point in coming to this tribunal?

Mehta testified that it was not he but the complainant who addressed the court.

Justice Surya Kant told the Solicitor General that your show cause notice was totally contradictory. By setting up a committee, you seek to investigate whether there has been a breach and then you hold the State CS and DG guilty. Who heard them? An impartial agency will need to determine who is responsible.

Judge Kohli said that after the court orders the files to be seized, you are not expected to ask them to respond within 24 hours.

Mehta said you weren’t expected to be a little harsh and that (show cause notice) was before the court ordered the seizure (of the records).

Initially, Patwalia informed the judiciary that, in accordance with his instructions, the Registrar General of SC had taken control of the MP’s travel records.

He referred to remarks made on January 7 against the chairman of the state-appointed committee by senior lawyer Maninder Singh, who represented the petitioner, and said that a very unfortunate incident had occurred. Mr. Maninder Singh had raised objections … We have reviewed the judgment. There’s nothing against him – Patwalia didn’t mention the name of the judge he was referring to.

On January 7, Maninder Singh said that the name of the chairman of the Punjab-appointed committee was the subject of a Supreme Court judgment in 2011. He said the Supreme Court made unfavorable remarks about the conduct of the judge and, consequently, his appointment to the committee has now raised suspicions about the good faith of the investigation. Singh did not name the judge or give details of the case.

The reference, however, appeared to refer to a 2011 Supreme Court judgment that overturned an order from a High Court tribunal in Punjab and Haryana ordering an IWC investigation against the former officer of the ‘IPS Sumedh Singh Saini in alleged bogus dating case.

The HC bench included Judge Mehtab Singh Gill (now head of the Punjab committee) but the Supreme Court, in its then order, did not appoint the judge and only mentioned Judge X while stating that the impugned order (of the HC) was rightly challenged in nullity on at least three grounds including judicial bias and the whole judicial process appears to have been flooded to achieve a reasoned result which we cannot agree with .

Pointing out that the Punjab officers had received advice from the Center as to why no action should be taken against them, Patwalia said there was nothing against the Chief Secretary and me (the Chief Secretary) don’t think i’ll get a fair hearing… There is politics.

When proceedings are postponed, where is the issue of disciplinary action, he said, urging the judiciary to appoint an independent committee.

Respondent, CJI asked Mehta whether the notice was issued before or after the Jan. 7 court order. Before, said the solicitor general. He said a single glance at the SPG Act and the VVIP Security Blue Book would make it clear why case notices were needed.

He said the basis of the opinion is that the DGP is responsible since the rules say so. The committee will go into individual details, if the road is protected …. We cannot leave that to the state government.

Mehta said the centers committee could go into details and submit it to the court. The CJI then asked him what remains of the investigation carried out by the tribunal ?.

Mehta said it was a matter of the Prime Minister’s security. To that, CJI said please don’t be under the impression that we haven’t taken it seriously.