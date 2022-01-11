Judge hears offer to dismiss prosecution accusing Trump of January 6 riot on Capitol Hill





U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to challenge the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, United States, January 6, 2021.

Jim Bourg | Reuters

A federal judge asked an attorney for Donald Trump on Monday about his claim that virtually everything a sitting president says is protected by absolute immunity, a key part of Trump’s attempt to dismiss several civil lawsuits blaming him for the murderous riot on the Capitol.

“I cannot offer an example of something the president says as president” that would not be protected from litigation, lawyer Jesse Binnall told Judge Amit Mehta at a hearing in federal court from Washington.

The lawsuits were filed by Democratic lawmakers and police who were on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building and temporarily prevented Congress from confirming President Joe’s electoral victory. Biden in 2020.

Two police officers from the United States Capitol have sued for damages for physical and emotional injuries sustained in the riot. The trial of Representative Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Also names Donald Trump Jr., former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Representative Mo Brooks, R-Ala., As defendants. Eleven other House Democrats have filed their own lawsuits against Trump, Giuliani, and right-wing groups Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

The two House Democrats’ two trials both cite the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, intended to protect against political violence and intimidation. All three groups of plaintiffs accuse Trump of instigating the invasion.

But the lawsuits “should never have been brought in the first place,” Binnall said in lengthy oral argument held by teleconference Monday afternoon. He argued that the lawsuits are “full of propaganda” and aim to “score points” against the Democrats’ political rivals.

Trump’s speech at a rally outside the White House on the day of the riot falls squarely within the limits of presidential immunity, Binnall said. In that speech, Trump, who had spent the previous weeks spreading the false conspiracy theory that his loss to Biden was the result of widespread fraud, ordered his supporters to travel to Capitol Hill to pressure lawmakers Republicans to reject the 2020 election results.

Mehta, who was appointed to DC District Court in 2014 by then-President Barack Obama, seemed skeptical of Binnall’s extremely broad view on immunity protections for the presidential speech.

“Would you like me to ignore what he said in full?” Mehta asked Binnall, referring to the content of Trump’s January 6 speech. Binnall said yes.

When the judge asked if there was anything a president could say or do that was not immune from liability, Binnall replied: “For example, I can’t think of an example. . “

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that Mehta should not dismiss their lawsuits because the legal complaints exposed a plausible case that Trump whipped his supporters and then sent them to Capitol Hill, where many of them later invaded the building.

Binnall is also representing the former president in a pending Supreme Court trial that seeks to block production of a slice of White House files to a House select committee investigating Trump’s role in the riot. Capitol.

The committee would investigate a range of possible criminal conduct, potentially including possible criminal conduct by Trump.

