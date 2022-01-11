Indonesia bans coal exports over domestic supply concerns





The ban was issued after the coal miners failed to fulfill their domestic market obligation (DMO). This requires them to supply 25% of their annual production to the state-owned utility PT PLN at a maximum price of US $ 70 per metric tonne. Renewable energy expert John Yeap at Pinsent Masons said: “While the commitment to meet national goals must be upheld, there is no doubt that this decision will impact Indonesia’s reputation as a leading exporter of coal. The blackout period is short, and with most power plants having coal stocks and perhaps diversified coal sourcing strategies, the impact may be limited. Nevertheless, the consequences for future coal purchases will undoubtedly be affected. “ According to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, companies that are unable to meet their domestic supply obligations may be subject to sanctions. He said these companies should not get export permits and their business licenses should be revoked. Director General of Minerals and Coal, Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ridwan jamaludin said the temporary export ban would prevent the closure of 20 power plants that provide a total of 10.9 gigawatts (GW) of electricity. Indonesian Coal Mining Association (APBI) said the temporary ban on coal exports would lead to financial losses for companies, including reduced sales, inflated logistics costs and undermine Indonesia’s credibility as the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal. APBI Director Hendra Sinadia said ships ready to carry coal could charge producers additional storage costs of around “US $ 20,000 to $ 40,000 per ship” per day. China’s benchmark thermal coal futures rose 7.8% in the first day of trading since the policy was announced, according to Reuters.

