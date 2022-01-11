Trump asks federal judge to sue Jan.6





(NBC) – Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of conspiring with two far-right groups and others to block the presidential vote count.

U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta questioned lawyers for both sides, but his most informative comments were aimed at members of Trump’s legal team, and the judge showed no sign he was prepared to dismiss immediately prosecution.

The first Capitol riot lawsuit to name the former president, filed 11 months ago by House Democrats, said the attempted insurgency was the planned and predictable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the count of votes cast. to the Electoral College.

Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Was originally the principal plaintiff, but withdrew from the case after becoming chairman of the House riot committee. Ten House Democrats remain on the suit.

Monday’s hearing involved that case and two others, brought by Representative Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., And two United States Capitol Police officers. Three other civil lawsuits filed by police make similar allegations.

The lawsuits allege that by repeatedly claiming that the election was stolen, Trump and his personal lawyer at the time, Rudy Giuliani, mobilized supporters and supported armed protests, rejecting calls to calm the rhetoric. At the rally near the White House on January 6, the pair began to anger crowds and urge them to take steps to take control of the counting and approval process of the ballots by force. Electoral College, said the complaint filed by House Democrats.

Trump’s lawyers urged the judge to dismiss the cases, arguing that Trump was acting in his official capacity by urging Congress not to declare Joe Biden the winner of the election, that he did not incite people to violence at a rally on January 6, and that his statements were a protected expression under the First Amendment.

Jesse Binnall, an attorney for the former president, said Trump enjoyed absolute immunity from civil lawsuits for his official actions during his tenure. he was free to push Congress to pass the bills he supported.

Binnall said the court could not weigh the words the president spoke at the rally because part of any president’s duty is to make public speeches.

Mehta suggested it went too far. Would a president have immunity for any statement made to the American people, even if it had nothing to do with the duties of a president?

But he also said that a president has wide latitude to make political statements, and Trump’s comments to the Ellipse could relate to his official duties. Where would you like a court to draw the line? Mehta asked a lawyer representing House Democrats.

Trump’s lawyers also said prosecutions failed to establish that he was involved in a plot to storm the Capitol.

A plot must be established before the rioters arrive, and there is no evidence that there was prior disclosure, Binnall said.

Mehta also questioned this position. The president invited people to the Ellipse, he said. The plaintiffs claim that he further encouraged them to walk to the Capitol and take it by force, and people accepted him. So that is not enough to establish a conspiracy?

Binnall said none of the president’s comments after the rally indicated he supported what the rioters did. But the judge asked, what should I do about the president not reporting the conduct immediately and in fact sending out a tweet which arguably exacerbated it, as someone else did. saw who was inside the Capitol.

What should I do about these facts that he does nothing for about two hours to tell people to stand down and leave the Capitol? He continued. Isn’t that enough to at least plausibly infer that the President was in agreement with the conduct of the people who were on Capitol Hill that day?

