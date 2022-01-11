PTI led by Imran Khan could face confiscation of funds for under-reported donations





A day after the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review panel released a damning report indicating that Prime Minister Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister Imran Khan (PTI) has largely under- said foreign donations, confiscation of funds is an imminent threat to the ruling party. If allegations against PTI of receiving contributions from prohibited sources are proven, Prime Minister Khan’s party could face confiscation of the investments made, Dawn reported, citing the ECP’s statement. However, the consequences will not be the same for all foreign funding from prohibited sources.

“If the ECP comes to the conclusion that a case falls within the mischief of article 6, paragraph 3, of the PPO, the sanction envisaged is the confiscation of these contributions and donations, it cannot prohibit the political party [as that] action is limited only to political parties receiving foreign aid and must be decided by the appropriate forum, according to the ECP statement, cited by Dawn.

It is relevant to mention that the PTI will not be banned in Pakistan, but that the alleged foreign funds received will be confiscated. The ECP report cited similar rulings by the Pakistani Supreme Court in the Hanif Abbasi and Benazir Bhutto cases. He also pointed out that the sharp language of the provisions of the Political Parties Ordinance (PPO) provided a basis for judging whether contributions or donations came from banned organizations or individuals or whether the political party is an assisted party. by the foreigner and the penalties are to be determined as stipulated. . In case of violation, the decision will be taken by the Supreme Court before the party is banned.

Meanwhile, the review panel argued that the ECP also has jurisdiction to determine and pass judgment on the source of funding for political parties in Pakistan. The report says he can exercise his power at any time, even after the allocation of electoral symbols to a national political party, but only after receiving reliable and verifiable information from a third party. Citing rule 6 of the PPO, the ECP report quotes: “When the electoral commission decides that contributions or donations, as the case may be, accepted by political parties are prohibited under clause 3 of article 6 , it must inform the political party concerned and after having given the opportunity to have heard, order that it be confiscated for the benefit of the State so that it is deposited in the Public Treasury …

PTI led by Imran Khan hid foreign funding from ECP

The aforementioned debate comes after a report by the ECP alleged that the PTI led by Imran Khan underestimated an amount of PKR 312 million over a four-year period between fiscal 2009-10 and 2012-13. . In 2012-2013 alone, a surplus of PKR 145 million was reportedly concealed in financial documents. The examination of the opinion of the accountants on the accounts of the party for this period does not indicate any deviation from the principles and standards of reporting, indicates the report drawn up by the examination committee. The report also stated that PTI managed 26 bank accounts and did not disclose details of three accounts.

